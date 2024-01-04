XRP Ledger Sidechain Xahau Announces First Major Upgrade, What’s New?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Xahau, a smart contract sidechain of XRP Ledger, has announced a new codebase release, seemingly the first since its launch in 2023.

Chief technology officer at XRPL Labs, who goes by the moniker "RichardAH" on X, announced the development in a tweet, urging Xahau node operators to switch to the latest upgrade to avoid becoming amendment blocked.

🎉 Xahaud version 2023.12.29+689 was released today and introduces a number of small but important fixes and quality of life improvements.

According to Richard AH, the upgrade, "Xahaud version 2023.12.29+689," introduces several small but important fixes and quality-of-life improvements that aim to enhance the performance, security and usability of the sidechain.

The upgrade includes the new amendment "fixXahauV1," which enforces a namespace limit of 256 per account.

Other fixes include fixing a bug where certain hooks cannot be deleted. Accounts are now allowed to appear more than once in a Genesis Mint transaction. Hook parameters and size fees were also added to all transactions (1 drop per byte).

The upgrade also contains some RPC fixes, which ensure that the delivered amount and CTID are correctly added to RPC calls.

Xahau Network launched its mainnet version in October 2023 and has seen integrations and developments since then.

In keeping with security standards on the sidechain, a comprehensive audit of the Xahau codebase, Xahaud, was completed around the same time as its release.

FYEO, one of Xahau's early governance game validator seats and security partners, did the sidechain audit. The audit had three goals, one of which was to examine the Xahau sidechain's security vulnerability and internal risks.