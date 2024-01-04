Advertisement
XRP Ledger Sidechain Xahau Announces First Major Upgrade, What’s New?

article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Xahau Network launched its mainnet version in October 2023
Thu, 4/01/2024 - 12:41
Xahau, a smart contract sidechain of XRP Ledger, has announced a new codebase release, seemingly the first since its launch in 2023.

Chief technology officer at XRPL Labs, who goes by the moniker "RichardAH" on X, announced the development in a tweet, urging Xahau node operators to switch to the latest upgrade to avoid becoming amendment blocked.

According to Richard AH, the upgrade, "Xahaud version 2023.12.29+689," introduces several small but important fixes and quality-of-life improvements that aim to enhance the performance, security and usability of the sidechain.

The upgrade includes the new amendment "fixXahauV1," which enforces a namespace limit of 256 per account.

Other fixes include fixing a bug where certain hooks cannot be deleted. Accounts are now allowed to appear more than once in a Genesis Mint transaction. Hook parameters and size fees were also added to all transactions (1 drop per byte).

The upgrade also contains some RPC fixes, which ensure that the delivered amount and CTID are correctly added to RPC calls.

XRP Ledger Sidechain Xahau Now Live in Mainnet

Xahau Network launched its mainnet version in October 2023 and has seen integrations and developments since then.

In keeping with security standards on the sidechain, a comprehensive audit of the Xahau codebase, Xahaud, was completed around the same time as its release.

FYEO, one of Xahau's early governance game validator seats and security partners, did the sidechain audit. The audit had three goals, one of which was to examine the Xahau sidechain's security vulnerability and internal risks.

