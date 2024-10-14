Advertisement
    XRP Price Rebounds, But Major Twists Lie Ahead

    Godfrey Benjamin
    XRP in spotlight after latest price recovery
    Mon, 14/10/2024 - 13:49
    The price of XRP has picked up again after a seemingly troubled start to the month. The price of the digital currency, per data from CoinMarketCap, is up 2.4% in 24 hours to $0.5397. With this mild rebound, XRP has soared from a 24-hour low of $0.5257, breaching the major resistance at $0.53 before resting at its current level.

    XRP 1D Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

    XRP twist to watch

    XRP remains one of the most estranged digital currencies on the market at the moment. Despite the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) claiming that most altcoins are investment contracts, the regulator has battered XRP the most.

    Embroiled in a long-drawn lawsuit between Ripple Labs and the U.S. SEC, investors have mostly kept XRP at arm's length. The major twist concerning its price is that events surrounding the legal battle might continually weigh on investor sentiment.

    With SEC’s notice of appeal and Ripple Labs’ cross-appeal, it remains unknown whether the verdict that XRP is not a security will be reversed. This uncertainty might hang over the cryptocurrency for at least a year, per the timeline of events outlined by top legal analysts.

    Hanging onto positive straws

    Ultimately, the price of XRP might benefit from other key ongoing events within the broader Ripple Labs ecosystem.

    With Bitwise and Canary Capital now pushing for a spot XRP ETF product in the U.S., the coin has what it takes to benefit from growing institutional investor interest. Besides this, advances on XRP Ledger might also benefit XRP in more ways than one.

    Growing liquidity pools, consistent XRPL upgrades, and the emergence of the RLUSD stablecoin from Ripple Labs remain crucial factors to watch. Ultimately, the digital currency has deep liquidity, as showcased in the 46.5% surge in trading volume to $837.09 million.

    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

