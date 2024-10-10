Advertisement
AD

    Ripple Hits Back at SEC with Cross-Appeal

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Ripple is yet to get into the specifics of its cross-appeal
    Thu, 10/10/2024 - 16:11
    Ripple Hits Back at SEC with Cross-Appeal
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    San Francisco-based enterprise blockchain company Ripple has filed a cross-appeal of the court's final judgment. 

    Advertisement

    As reported by U.Today, Ripple was ordered to pay a $125 million fine by Judge Analisa Torres in August. 

    The SEC filed its own notice of appeal in the Ripple case earlier this month. 

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Hits Back at SEC with Cross-Appeal
    Bitcoin Reacts to Hotter-Than-Expected Inflation Data
    'Bitcoin to the Rescue': MicroStrategy's Saylor Battles Market Fire With Epic Post
    'Cardano Isn't Dying, It's Thriving and Growing': Charles Hoskinson

    For now, however, it is not clear what exactly the regulator is going to appeal. Many have speculated that the SEC might target the July 2023 ruling, which recognized secondary XRP sales as non-securities. 

    Advertisement

    Related
    SEC Sued by Crypto Giant
    Tue, 10/08/2024 - 13:16
    SEC Sued by Crypto Giant
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    The specifics of the SEC's appeal and Ripple's cross-appeal will become known once the two companies file their respective opening briefs. 

    The XRP price is currently changing hands at $0.54, according to CoinGecko data. 

    "Sealing the SEC's fate"  

    According to Stuart Alderoty, chief legal officer at Ripple, the cross-appeal is meant to ensure that nothing is left on the table. At the same time, he has noted that the SEC is not going to appeal the ruling that the XRP token is a non-security. 

    Alderoty believes that Ripple will go after Ripple's XRP sales on exchanges and the company's other distributions of the token. "They’ll likely go after these again - and they will lose on both again," he added. 

    Related
    "Infuriating": Ripple CEO Breaks Silence on SEC’s Appeal
    Thu, 10/03/2024 - 05:10
    "Infuriating": Ripple CEO Breaks Silence on SEC’s Appeal
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has slammed the agency for "creating havoc," adding that his company is looking forward to "sealing the SEC's fate." "Ripple was the industry leader in the first go-round in court and we look forward to leading the way in this round as well," Garlinghouse said.      

    #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 10, 2024 - 15:40
    Bitcoin Reacts to Hotter-Than-Expected Inflation Data
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Oct 10, 2024 - 15:38
    Binance to Delist Four Major Crypto Pairs, HBO Under Fire Over Controversial Satoshi Reveal, Massive 2,924 Bitcoin out of Major US Exchange: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Constellation Network, the DoD-vetted blockchain for Big Data, unveils Panasonic partnership details at its October HyDef Conference
    Supermoon & ABCDE Gathered Leading Web3 Startups & Investors in Singapore
    Decentralizing the World’s Dapp Store: How DappRadar is Solving Real Problems for Web3
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple Hits Back at SEC with Cross-Appeal
    Bitcoin Reacts to Hotter-Than-Expected Inflation Data
    Binance to Delist Four Major Crypto Pairs, HBO Under Fire Over Controversial Satoshi Reveal, Massive 2,924 Bitcoin out of Major US Exchange: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD