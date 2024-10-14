More Than $10 Million Worth of XRP Transferred to Bitstamp

According to recent data provided by Whale Alert, a popular service that tracks large cryptocurrency transactions, $10.3 million worth of XRP was recently transferred from an unknown wallet to the Bitstamp exchange.

Some community members have treated this as a harbinger of a significant price decline.

The Ripple-affiliated cryptocurrency is currently changing hands at $0.54, according to data provided by CoinGecko.

This is the first XRP transfer to the Bitstamp exchange that has been recorded by Whale Alert since Oct. 8. The previous transfer took place on Oct. 8.

Earlier this month, there was also a large XRP transfer of a whopping $27.3 to the Bitso exchange.

In September, Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen also unnerved some members of the XRP community with his latest transfers.