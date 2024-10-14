Advertisement
    More Than $10 Million Worth of XRP Transferred to Bitstamp

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    The most recent XRP transfer has puzzled the XRP community
    Mon, 14/10/2024 - 9:26
    More Than $10 Million Worth of XRP Transferred to Bitstamp
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    According to recent data provided by Whale Alert, a popular service that tracks large cryptocurrency transactions, $10.3 million worth of XRP was recently transferred from an unknown wallet to the Bitstamp exchange. 

    Some community members have treated this as a harbinger of a significant price decline. 

    The Ripple-affiliated cryptocurrency is currently changing hands at $0.54, according to data provided by CoinGecko. 

    This is the first XRP transfer to the Bitstamp exchange that has been recorded by Whale Alert since Oct. 8. The previous transfer took place on Oct. 8. 

    Earlier this month, there was also a large XRP transfer of a whopping $27.3 to the Bitso exchange.    

    In September, Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen also unnerved some members of the XRP community with his latest transfers. 

    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

