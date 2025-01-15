Advertisement
AD

    XRP Network Seeing Explosion in $1 Million Transactions

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    XRP whales are active, moving over 300 $1 million transactions over network in 24 hours
    Wed, 15/01/2025 - 12:54
    A
    A
    A
    XRP Network Seeing Explosion in $1 Million Transactions
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Data from XRP network activity has excited the community as it witnesses an explosion of large transactions. According to Ali Martinez, an on-chain analyst on X, there has been a surge in transactions worth over $1 million on the network.

    Advertisement

    XRP whale activity signals confidence

    Notably, these transactions hitting $1 million belong to large holders or whales. That is, market participants with a large volume of XRP tokens. This is a significant indicator of the activities occurring in the XRP ecosystem. It suggests that users of the XRP network are transferring substantial value.

    Related
    XRP on Verge of $3: Key Levels to Watch
    Wed, 01/15/2025 - 11:13
    XRP on Verge of $3: Key Levels to Watch
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Martinez highlighted that within 24 hours, Santiment had spotted 341 transactions worth over $1 million. This increase in usage could signal growing confidence in the XRP network, especially for these whales.

    As of this writing, XRP's price changed hands at $2.83, a 9.14% increase in the last 24 hours. The trading volume has also registered an uptick of 38.22% to $13.52 billion.

    With this current market price, putting the network transaction in perspective shows that a massive amount of XRP has passed through the network.

    Each of the $1 million transactions involves approximately 353,356 XRP. Thus, the cumulative volume of the 341 transactions alone is at least 120.4 million XRP within 24 hours.

    Outlook for XRP

    This massive volume is in addition to those carried out by retail investors featuring purchases less than $1 million in the time frame under review.

    Related
    $80 Million XRP Transfer Stuns Major US Exchange Coinbase
    Wed, 01/15/2025 - 09:32
    $80 Million XRP Transfer Stuns Major US Exchange Coinbase
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    XRP has been riding the bullish sentiment and attained a one-month high amid speculations of an XRP exchange-traded fund. This has pushed the price toward the $3 resistance level as the token trades between a low of $2.55 and a high of $2.89.

    Investors are keenly watching if this bullish sentiment and other market dynamics could support XRP in climbing past key resistance levels and flipping its all-time high (ATH) of $3.84. XRP hit this ATH figure in January 2018.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #XRP
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 12:42
    Toncoin (TON) Skyrockets 104% in Whale Moves Amid Market Shorts Liquidation
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 12:05
    SHIB Burns Crash 55%, But Here's Surprising Price Move
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    GamingTECH Awards 2025: Nominations Deadline Extended Amid High Demand
    Karpous Releases Closed Alpha of Its cDe-Fi Platform for RWAs Ahead of Full Alpha Launch
    BLOCSCALE: First Launchpad on The XRP Ledger, Kicks Off $BLOC Token Private Sale Round
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Network Seeing Explosion in $1 Million Transactions
    Toncoin (TON) Skyrockets 104% in Whale Moves Amid Market Shorts Liquidation
    SHIB Burns Crash 55%, But Here's Surprising Price Move
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD