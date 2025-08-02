Advertisement
    XRP Struggles to Hold $3: Critical XRP Price Levels in Focus

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 2/08/2025 - 10:39
    XRP fluctuating near $3, but bulls still in picture
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    XRP, the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is currently hovering near the $3 mark, trading up 1.77% in the last 24 hours to $2.97, according to CoinMarketCap data.

    Top cryptocurrencies fell deeper into the red after a days-long drop on Friday, resulting in over $900 million in liquidations, as macroeconomic uncertainty and dismal U.S. jobs data weighed on markets ahead of the weekend.

    XRP followed a similar trajectory, declining to a low of $2.89 on Friday from a high of $3.33 on July 28. The token has since steadied at $2.97, marking a 6.27% drop over the last seven days.

    Ripple CTO Reveals What's Most Useful for XRP Ledger
    700,000,000 XRP Locked by Ripple in Three Giant Moves
    Satoshi Created Bitcoin Thanks to Invention Made Exactly 23 Years Ago: Details
    XRP Price: Is $3 Club Closed? Ethereum (ETH): Last Chance For $4,000, Bitcoin (BTC): Is $150,000 Still Available?

    Although XRP has recouped daily losses, the crypto market still largely trades in red, with $616 million in liquidations across various digital assets in the last 24 hours, according to CoinGlass data.

    The broader market weakness has left XRP traders and long-term holders on alert for crucial support levels that could dictate its next major move.

    According to crypto analyst Ali, XRP could find strong support in the $2.55-$2.40 range, an area that may serve as a critical buffer if bearish pressure intensifies.

    What's next?

    The $2.94 support level held strong in intraday testing in the early Saturday session, aided by aggressive dip-buying that helped prices to recapture an intraday high of $3.01. Near-term resistance is anticipated at $3.02-$3.05, with further rejection expected unless spot inflows step up. If this is surmounted, XRP might target $3.33 and $3.65 next.

    In positive news, XRP Ledger now has 7 million total accounts, according to crypto data platform Dune, with more than 1 million new users joining in 2025 alone. On average, more than 3,000 new accounts were generated per day, with daily signups exceeding 20,000.

    Maxwell Stein, director of Digital Assets at BlackRock, has indicated participation at the upcoming Ripple’s Swell 2025 conference, hinting at growing institutional alignment despite recent price pressure.

    #XRP News
