XRP Might Overshadow Bitcoin with Explosive Squeeze

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

According to prominent cryptocurrency trader K A L E O (@CryptoKaleo), the XRP/BTC ratio is currently primed for a squeeze.

Advertisement

The token's most recent candle on the daily chart is peaking its head above resistance dating back to the peak from the Ripple victory pump last year, according to the trader.

XRP is up as much as 7% over the past 24 hours, outperforming the broader market.

Earlier today, the XRP/BTC peaked at 0.0000099 BTC, reaching its highest level since March. The pair has now gained nearly 60% in less than two months.

As reported by U.Today , XRP's Bollinger bands recently became the tightest they have ever been. This could indicate a major price move.

An XRP ETF?

The chartist jokingly added that XRP is trading as if it was about to get its own exchange-traded fund.

While Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse stated that an XRP ETF was inevitable, it is unlikely that financial firms are going to try to launch such a product in the near future.