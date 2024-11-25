XRP Ledger (XRPL) Hosts First Ripple-Backed Tokenized Fund

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP Ledger (XRPL) has launched the first tokenized money market fund. According to an announcement on the Ripple X handle, XRPL achieved it in collaboration with two other entities. Ripple Labs, which partnered with Archax, a digital securities exchange, and ABRDN, a global investment company.

XRPL unlocks blockchain’s role in capital markets

This significant development will see the deployment of capital markets infrastructure on the XRP Ledger. Archax is unveiling ABRDN’s $3.8 billion money market on XRPL. Ripple is projecting that by 2030, tokenized assets could reach a value of about $16 trillion. The partnership and launch, therefore, unlock savings and settlement efficiencies on the XRP Ledger.

Today, in partnership with @ArchaxEx and @abrdn_plc, we’re excited to announce the first tokenized money market fund on the XRP Ledger.



With $16T in tokenized assets projected by 2030, this milestone unlocks cost savings and settlement efficiencies by deploying capital markets… — Ripple (@Ripple) November 25, 2024

Primarily, money market funds provide investors with traditionally low-risk investments with liquidity and stability offerings. The ownership gets converted into digital tokens for trading on a blockchain by tokenizing them. This includes tokenized real estate, bonds, stocks and much more.

Ripple demonstrates the blockchain’s potential to host and facilitate this massive wave of asset digitization. Additionally, deploying the money market fund on the XRPL will eliminate intermediaries and the cost implications. It will also speed up transactions and reduce costs compared to the traditional capital market system.

Ripple aims to integrate blockchain into capital markets by leveraging the XRP Ledger. This would be done by offering real-time settlement, increasing liquidity and paving the way for other financial products on the XRP Ledger. This would give the XRP Ledger utility and justify the new updates.

Market impact and XRP's price performance

Market experts consider this a bullish move, as it cements XRP Ledger as the leader in real-world-asset (RWA) tokenization. This could significantly impact XRP, which has remained above $1 over the past week.

As of this writing, XRP has risen by 5.8% to exchange hands for $1.47 in the last 24 hours. Market volume has also shifted by 14.22% to $12.50 billion as investors remain confident in the asset.