    XRP Ledger (XRPL) Hits Major Burn Milestone: Details

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    XRP Ledger burn figures top 13 million tokens
    Mon, 11/11/2024 - 11:21
    XRP Ledger (XRPL) Hits Major Burn Milestone: Details
    XRP Ledger (XRPL) is in an evolutionary phase, showcased by key features, including the burn rate. While not a full-blown deflationary protocol, a certain number of XRP is burnt daily. The cumulative effect of this XRP burning has pushed the protocol to a new milestone overall.

    XRP Ledger statistics to note

    According to data from XRPScan, 13,014,042.56 XRP have been incinerated since inception. While this figure might be small relative to the circulating supply of XRP, it underscores the protocol's evolution and positioning for the future.

    XRP Ledger is a distributed ledger technology that supports smart contracts. Despite these capabilities, the protocol’s usage is not as integrated into the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) ecosystem as its peers, like Ethereum and Solana. Per its design, XRP Ledger features prominently in commercial transactions, which makes it support micro-payments.

    From these types of payments, the protocol cuts a fraction of the amount it sends to the burn wallet, making the cumulative 13 million XRP a big milestone. Per the XRPScan data, the protocol has closed 92,036,034 ledgers with exactly 203,630 payments.

    XRP Ledger has boosted its appeal in various ways over the past year, one of which hinges on its subsequent mainnet amendments and upgrades.

    Major product For XRPL

    While XRP Ledger is an open ecosystem for anyone to build on, the community expects Ripple Labs’ RLUSD stablecoin to be the most important product. The blockchain payments firm wants to compete in the stablecoin market, where Tether’s USDT and Circle’s USDC currently dominate.

    The firm has continued to test RLUSD stablecoin on the XRP Ledger and Ethereum. The test features minting, burning and transfers, all necessary for the efficient operation of a stablecoin. 

    XRP Ledger has proven to have the necessary provisions to fuel the stablecoin’s growth and allow it to compete with its peers.

    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

