Dogecoin Foundation Reveals 2025 Ambition: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Dogecoin Foundation, a nonprofit organization developing open-source products for the Dogecoin ecosystem, recently declared an ambitious target for 2025.

Since 2021, the Dogecoin Foundation has stated that its goal has been to increase the adoption of Dogecoin as a useful currency for everyday payments. It proposes to do this by developing the infrastructure and tools required for businesses worldwide to adopt Dogecoin and exploring ways to make Dogecoin more scalable and efficient as a global means of exchange for all humanity.

In keeping with this goal, Dogecoin is working on various projects that benefit the Dogecoin community.

The Dogecoin Foundation is a non-profit organization that has been building open-source projects for the Dogecoin Ecosystem, and currently employs a number of full time developers to work across a range of projects for the benefit of the Dogecoin community.



Our aim since 2021… Advertisement November 24, 2024

The Dogecoin Foundation says that this work was mostly supported by a significant donation from Ethereum developer Vitalik Buterin and, more recently, another major Dogecoin fan who wishes to stay anonymous.

Dogecoin Foundation reveals 2025 ambition

The Dogecoin Foundation says it plans to continue its open-source work in 2025, particularly through the new Dogebox Decentralized Infrastructure System, which is the culmination of development across many projects and the vehicle it envisions for onboarding the first million grassroots retailers to accept Dogecoin as a direct payment layer.

Dogebox will enable everyday businesses to self-host and self-custody their own online stores, as well as build integrations with existing systems. It will also allow regular node-runners to participate in decentralized payment systems that will reward them when people spend Dogecoin on goods and services in their communities.

In recent years, the Dogecoin Foundation has been working to make it easier to interact with and build upon DOGE with projects such as libdogecoin, RadioDoge and Gigawallet.

Libdogecoin is a complete implementation of the Dogecoin Protocols as a C library (and a series of bindings to popular languages), which will allow anyone to build a Dogecoin-compliant product without needing to worry about the deeper, complicated specifics of crypto functions.

The GigaWallet project focuses on providing a freely available drop-in solution for internet-based commerce and tipping through standardized, noncustodial wallet integration with the Dogecoin network, while RadioDoge focuses on using cheap and reliable radio technology (HF/LoRaWAN) combined with the global Starlink satellite network to enable cheaply deployable, wide-scale access to Dogecoin for people outside of traditional internet infrastructure.