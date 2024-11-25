    Dogecoin Foundation Reveals 2025 Ambition: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Dogecoin Foundation reveals plan going forward into 2025
    Mon, 25/11/2024 - 12:08
    Dogecoin Foundation Reveals 2025 Ambition: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Dogecoin Foundation, a nonprofit organization developing open-source products for the Dogecoin ecosystem, recently declared an ambitious target for 2025.

    Since 2021, the Dogecoin Foundation has stated that its goal has been to increase the adoption of Dogecoin as a useful currency for everyday payments. It proposes to do this by developing the infrastructure and tools required for businesses worldwide to adopt Dogecoin and exploring ways to make Dogecoin more scalable and efficient as a global means of exchange for all humanity.

    In keeping with this goal, Dogecoin is working on various projects that benefit the Dogecoin community.

    HOT Stories
    Dogecoin Foundation Reveals 2025 Ambition: Details
    Top Trader Peter Brandt Reveals One of the 'Easiest' Bitcoin ATHs He Ever Predicted
    MicroStrategy’s Premium Surges to 2021 Levels
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Begins $1 Wave Surge, Bitcoin's (BTC) Trouble at $100,000: Details, Solana (SOL) to Get Tested in 3 Days

    The Dogecoin Foundation says that this work was mostly supported by a significant donation from Ethereum developer Vitalik Buterin and, more recently, another major Dogecoin fan who wishes to stay anonymous.

    Dogecoin Foundation reveals 2025 ambition

    The Dogecoin Foundation says it plans to continue its open-source work in 2025, particularly through the new Dogebox Decentralized Infrastructure System, which is the culmination of development across many projects and the vehicle it envisions for onboarding the first million grassroots retailers to accept Dogecoin as a direct payment layer.

    Related
    'Glad It's Over': Dogecoin Foundation Reacts to Dismissal of Lawsuit Against Elon Musk
    Sat, 11/16/2024 - 13:24
    'Glad It's Over': Dogecoin Foundation Reacts to Dismissal of Lawsuit Against Elon Musk
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Dogebox will enable everyday businesses to self-host and self-custody their own online stores, as well as build integrations with existing systems. It will also allow regular node-runners to participate in decentralized payment systems that will reward them when people spend Dogecoin on goods and services in their communities. 

    In recent years, the Dogecoin Foundation has been working to make it easier to interact with and build upon DOGE with projects such as libdogecoin, RadioDoge and Gigawallet.

    Libdogecoin is a complete implementation of the Dogecoin Protocols as a C library (and a series of bindings to popular languages), which will allow anyone to build a Dogecoin-compliant product without needing to worry about the deeper, complicated specifics of crypto functions.

    The GigaWallet project focuses on providing a freely available drop-in solution for internet-based commerce and tipping through standardized, noncustodial wallet integration with the Dogecoin network, while RadioDoge focuses on using cheap and reliable radio technology (HF/LoRaWAN) combined with the global Starlink satellite network to enable cheaply deployable, wide-scale access to Dogecoin for people outside of traditional internet infrastructure.

    #Dogecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 25, 2024 - 11:51
    Only 470 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Left: Here's What's Next
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Nov 25, 2024 - 11:17
    'I Really Hope D.O.G.E. Is Successful,’ Dogecoin Founder Says, Here’s Why
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    MEXC Raises the Bar: Supercar Giveaway Boosted to 12,000,000 USDT!
    Pepeto’s $600K Presale Highlights Vision for Supporting Memecoins Ahead of 2025
    Paribu Announces Digital Asset Custody Service for Institutional Clients Worldwide
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin Foundation Reveals 2025 Ambition: Details
    Only 470 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Left: Here's What's Next
    'I Really Hope D.O.G.E. Is Successful,’ Dogecoin Founder Says, Here’s Why
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD