    Ripple to Welcome New Tokenized Funds: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tokenized funds will initially be available on Ripple and two other blockchains
    Wed, 20/11/2024 - 12:34
    Ripple to Welcome New Tokenized Funds: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ripple is set to expand its ecosystem with the introduction of new tokenized funds, marking a significant step forward in the tokenization of real-world assets.

    Archax, a U.K.-based exchange, broker, and custodian for digital assets, today announced the addition of State Street, Fidelity International and Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) funds to its portfolio of tokenized real-world assets (RWAs). The tokenized funds will initially be available on Hedera, Ripple and Arbitrum, an announcement made by Archax on X reads.

    This will initially provide tokenized access to certain State Street Global Advisors, Fidelity International and LGIM money-market funds (MMFs) through beneficial ownership tokens, minted and offered by Archax, representing the holdings of clients of Archax in such funds. This might be expanded to include other fund offerings in due course.

    Advertisement

    The Irish-domiciled State Street USD/GBP/EUR Liquidity LVNAV Funds, the Fidelity ILF USD/Sterling/Euro Funds and the LGIM Sterling/USD/Euro Liquidity Funds are the first funds to be listed on the Archax platform in token form.

    HOT Stories
    $2.5 Billion Mega Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whale Revealed: Could This Be Ryoshi?
    Shiba Inu Lead Breaks Silence on Plan for SHIB Ecosystem: Details
    Cardano (ADA) Whales Wake up From Their Sleep En Masse
    "Rich Dad Poor Dad" Author on Saylor's $13 Million Bitcoin Prediction: "I Believe He's Right"

    Related
    Ripple Unveils Guide as It Ventures into $20 Trillion Custody Market
    Wed, 10/30/2024 - 11:12
    Ripple Unveils Guide as It Ventures into $20 Trillion Custody Market
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Archax will issue beneficial ownership tokens, representing Archax clients' holdings in such funds, with the tokens first available on Hedera Hashgraph, XRP ledger (XRPL) and Arbitrum.

    Ripple making strides in real-world asset tokenization

    In June of this year, Ripple and Archax announced an extension of their existing collaboration, which is expected to bring hundreds of millions of dollars in tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) onto the XRP Ledger (XRPL) over the next year. This aims to establish XRPL as one of the leading blockchains for RWA tokenization.

    Related
    60 Million XRP Shifted by Ripple to Anon Wallets Amid Partnership News
    Wed, 10/23/2024 - 11:35
    60 Million XRP Shifted by Ripple to Anon Wallets Amid Partnership News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Archax enables financial institutions to tokenize their financial RWAs, and as a result of this partnership, financial institutions will be able to tokenize their RWAs using XRPL, opening up multiple downstream use cases for these assets.

    The arrangement reflects an expansion of Ripple's collaboration with Archax, which began in 2022 when Archax partnered with Metaco to provide digital asset custody services to its clients. Ripple acquired Metaco in the middle of 2023.

    #Ripple News #XRPL #XRP
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 20, 2024 - 12:37
    $2.5 Billion Mega Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whale Revealed: Could This Be Ryoshi?
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Nov 20, 2024 - 12:28
    Cardano (ADA) in Epic Rally Phase as Bulls Fight to Breach $1
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Global World Premiere Lists ORA with Meme-Inspired Wealth Strategy
    BC.GAME Celebrates Third Consecutive Win at the SiGMA Global Gaming Awards with 2024 Best Crypto Casino Title
    Web3 Gaming Trailblazer Big Time Studios Announces $OL Token for the OpenLoot Gaming Platform
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    $2.5 Billion Mega Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whale Revealed: Could This Be Ryoshi?
    Ripple to Welcome New Tokenized Funds: Details
    Cardano (ADA) in Epic Rally Phase as Bulls Fight to Breach $1
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD