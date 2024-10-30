XRP Ledger User Accidentally Burns 10,000 Tokens, Elon Musk Praises El Salvador's Impressive Achievements, SHIB Surpasses AVAX: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Big mistake: XRP Ledger user accidentally burns 10,000 tokens

As recently reported by XRPscan on X platform, on Oct. 18, a transaction on the XRP Ledger resulted in the burning of 10,000 Drop tokens. The incident sparked speculation among the community regarding whether or not the transaction was intentional. Thomas Silkjaer, Head of Analytics and Compliance at InFTF, suggested that the burn might have been a deliberate decision by the issuer, adding complexity to the situation. As a reminder, Drop is a meme coin on the XRP Ledger that equals 0.000001 XRP. An X post by First Ledger hinted that, in the future, it plans to burn tokens to create scarcity, potentially impacting the market for meme coins on the XRP Ledger and contributing to a recent surge in active wallets on the platform.

Elon Musk’s reaction triggered by Bitcoin El Salvador president: Details

Yesterday, El Salvador's president Nayib Bukele took to X platform to share recent statistics showcasing improvements in various metrics for the country. The statistics included declines in crime, food prices and migration rates, as well as rising metrics in tourism and energy generation. Among the metrics mentioned by the president was Bitcoin, which was marked with an upward arrow; this presumably means either the quantity of BTC accumulated by the country or the value of its BTC holdings, or possibly both. The X post scored a reaction from none other than Elon Musk, the world-famous centibillionaire and head of Tesla. Commenting on Bukele's post, Musk described El Salvador's achievements as "super impressive." In the meantime, the price of Bitcoin managed to surpass the $71,000 level. Currently, BTC is changing hands at $72,128, up 0.69% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.

