    Real Bitcoin Action Has Not Even Started Yet: Samson Mow

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Bitcoin proponent Samson Mow expects stronger Bitcoin price action to occur soon
    Tue, 29/10/2024 - 12:41
    Real Bitcoin Action Has Not Even Started Yet: Samson Mow
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Samson Mow, JAN3 chief executive officer and a vocal Bitcoin supporter, has addressed his followers on the X social media platform about the current BTC price action.

    The JAN3 boss clearly expects that the leading cryptocurrency is likely to continue rising.

    Samson Mow's ultra-bullish take

    Samson Mow commented on the recent Bitcoin price surge as BTC gained 4% over the past day, spiking from $68,430 to the $71,200 level. That was the first time Bitcoin managed to regain $70,000 in the past four months. The last time BTC was observed at that price level was in June.

    In a tweet, Mow shared his bullish take on this price movement: “The real action hasn’t even started yet.”

    Samson Mow is known for his frequent predictions of Bitcoin soaring to $1 million in the near future.

    Ancient whale sends BTC to Binance as price soars

    According to the Smart Money tracker @lookonchain, after Bitcoin broke above the $71,000 level, a dormant whale came into motion after 12 years of inactivity. That wallet contained 749 BTC. While back in 2012, Bitcoin traded at $11 and that amount was worth $8,151, now this Bitcoin chunk is valued at a mind-blowing $53.23 million.

    The data source stated that this whale transferred 159 BTC to Binance. That is the equivalent of $11.32 million.

    Aside from that, there were two other dormant Bitcoin wallets that had awakened within less than 48 hours. One of them was spotted active again on Monday, and it contained 16 BTC. Back in 2013, when this Bitcoin was last moved, it was valued at $1,147,359. In 2013, these Bitcoins were worth roughly $2,160; therefore, this whale potentially received a 53,018.5% bonus on their profits.

    The second wallet is from the Satoshi Nakamoto (enigmatic Bitcoin creator) epoch – 2010, the year at the end of which he disappeared from public view.

    That wallet held 28 BTC, which were worth less than $9 in 2010, with Bitcoin worth $0.30 at its peak. Now, this has turned into a fortune of $1,995,139 if sold.

    Bitcoin has been growing in price for the past week. Over the past two days, it has added 5.22%, and since Friday, the growth has constituted an impressive 7% as it surged from the $66,500 zone to $71,125, where BTC is currently changing hands.

    #Bitcoin #Samson Mow #Cryptocurrency influencer
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

