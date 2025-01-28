Advertisement
    XRP Ledger to Welcome Tokenized U.S. Treasury Offering Backed by BlackRock Fund

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    A tokenized U.S. Treasury offering from Ondo Finance is set to launch on the XRP Ledger later this year
    Tue, 28/01/2025 - 14:33
    Cover image via U.Today
    The XRP Ledger (XRPL) is set to welcome a tokenized version of short-term US treasuries offered by Ondo Finance, according to a Tuesday announcement. 

    Investors will be able to redeem Ondo Finance's OUSG token with the help of Ripple's recently launched RLUSD stablecoin. 

    The latest announcement after the company allocated $10 million to tokenized T-bills issued by OpenEden last year. Ripple has now expanded on this investment by committing to provide initial liquidity for the OUSG token on the XRP Ledger. 

    Ondo Finance launched the tokenized Treasury offering in early 2023. 

    As of now, the vast majority of the OUSG portfolio is backed by the BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL).

    The BUIDL fund, which is backed by short-term bonds, was introduced last March in collaboration with tokenizing platform Securitize. In November, BlackRock expanded beyond Ethereum, announcing support for several more blockchains 

    As of now, the OUSG token has a total of $184.08 million in total value locked (TVL). 

    The token is currently available on Ethereum, Polygon, and Solana. The XRPL integration is expected to take place during the next six months. 

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

