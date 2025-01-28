XRP Ledger to Welcome Tokenized U.S. Treasury Offering Backed by BlackRock Fund

The XRP Ledger (XRPL) is set to welcome a tokenized version of short-term US treasuries offered by Ondo Finance, according to a Tuesday announcement.

Advertisement

Investors will be able to redeem Ondo Finance's OUSG token with the help of Ripple's recently launched RLUSD stablecoin.

The latest announcement after the company allocated $10 million to tokenized T-bills issued by OpenEden last year . Ripple has now expanded on this investment by committing to provide initial liquidity for the OUSG token on the XRP Ledger.

Ondo Finance launched the tokenized Treasury offering in early 2023.

Advertisement

As of now, the vast majority of the OUSG portfolio is backed by the BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL).

The BUIDL fund, which is backed by short-term bonds, was introduced last March in collaboration with tokenizing platform Securitize. In November, BlackRock expanded beyond Ethereum, announcing support for several more blockchains

As of now, the OUSG token has a total of $184.08 million in total value locked (TVL).

The token is currently available on Ethereum, Polygon, and Solana. The XRPL integration is expected to take place during the next six months.