    US T-Bills Coming to XRP Ledger

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Ripple is to invest in tokenized Treasury bills
    Thu, 1/08/2024 - 5:09
    US T-Bills Coming to XRP Ledger
    San Francisco-based company Ripple has announced the introduction of US Treasury bills on the XRP Ledger via tokenization platform OpenEden. 

    Treasury bills are short-term debt obligations backed by the U.S. government. More than $1 billion worth of U.S. treasury notes have already been tokenized on public blockchains of the likes of Polygon, Ethereum, and Stellar.   

    Ripple has also allocated $10 million to TBILL tokens issued by OpenEden. 

    Markus Infanger, senior vice president at RippleX, has stated that the bills represent another example of how it is possible to tokenize real-world assets. He added that institutions are actively exploring tokenization opportunities. Tokenized versions of Treasury bills help investors diversify their portfolios. 

    As reported by U.Today, Ripple outlined its vision for tokenization earlier this year.

    In March, financial behemoth BlackRock launched its own tokenization fund called BUILT.  

    About the author
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

