Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple Exec Predicts That Bitcoin Will Stay Number One for 'Long Time'

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Ripple's Schwartz expects Bitcoin to retain its crown due to network effects
    Sun, 26/01/2025 - 9:44
    A
    A
    A
    Ripple Exec Predicts That Bitcoin Will Stay Number One for 'Long Time'
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    David Schwartz, chief technology officer at Ripple, has predicted that Bitcoin will likely remain the number one cryptocurrency "for a long time."

    Advertisement

    Schwartz has explained that the value of money comes rather from network effects than the technology behind it.

    However, when asked to define a specific time frame, Schwarz did not rule out that things could change "overnight."

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Reaffirms His Confidence in Bitcoin: ‘Create Something Better’
    What's Next for XRP? Ripple CEO to Reveal at Key Event
    Satoshi's Bitcoin: Ripple CTO Shares Key XRP, BTC Insight
    More Reasons to Criticize XRP Added by Samson Mow on Crypto X

    "I tend to think 3-5 years, but sometimes things seem to take forever and sometimes they seem to change overnight," he added.

    Advertisement

    Out-of-control feud

    The prediction comes amid an escalating feud between some of the leading pro-Bitcoin voices and the XRP community.

    As reported by U.Today, Pierre Rochard, vice president at prominent Bitcoin mining platform Riot Platforms, recently accused Ripple of being the main obstacle to the introduction of a strategic Bitcoin reserve. While pushing back on this criticism, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse seemingly confirmed that his company was advocating for establishing a multi-token reserve, which is something that wouldn't sit well with Bitcoin maximalists.

    Prominent pro-Bitcoin entrepreneur Jack Mallers went as far as claiming that Ripple is undermining "American prosperity and freedom" with its alleged lobbying efforts that are supposedly aimed at stopping a Bitcoin-only cryptocurrency reserve. "Ripple is a for-profit company. It prints its own token…And it is asking the U.S. government to support its monopoly," he added.

    As reported by U.Today, Garlinghouse recently stated that Ripple now owns more than $100 billion worth of XRP.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Ripple News #Brad Garlinghouse
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 26, 2025 - 9:29
    Bitcoin (BTC) All-Time High Coming? Analyst Willy Woo
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Jan 26, 2025 - 9:12
    SHIB Whales Go All-In: 724% Surge Sparks Major Move Speculation
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Annual FinTech Summit 2025 Set to Take Place in Singapore on February 26-28
    Phemex update on wallet security and temporary suspension of withdrawals
    LBank Introduces Red Packet with 100 Million Giveaway to Cheer 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple Exec Predicts That Bitcoin Will Stay Number One for 'Long Time'
    Bitcoin (BTC) All-Time High Coming? Analyst Willy Woo
    SHIB Whales Go All-In: 724% Surge Sparks Major Move Speculation
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD