Advertisement
AD

    Ripple Exec Names Key Areas of Focus in Middle East and Africa

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Ripple has had a strong presence in the MENA region for a long period of time
    Thu, 2/01/2025 - 18:12
    A
    A
    A
    Ripple Exec Names Key Areas of Focus in Middle East and Africa
    Cover image via stock.adobe.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Reece Merrick, the managing director for the Middle East and Africa at enterprise blockchain company Ripple, has said that the company is "committed" to advancing the cryptocurrency ecosystem in the region. 

    Advertisement

    Merrick has lauded the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for having "progressive regulations" that enable blockchain innovation. "The future of finance is being built here," he said. 

    Last year, the UAE Central Bank regulated the use of stablecoins, allowing payments to be conducted using dirham-pegged tokens. "Stablecoins are cutting costs & speeding up transfers—bringing the Middle East, South Asia, & Africa together like never before," Merrick noted. 

    HOT Stories
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    Solana (SOL) Surpasses $200 in Epic 2025 Start
    Buterin Deserves Nobel Prize, Ethereum Advocate Claims
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says Bitcoin Made Him 'Very Rich' and Will Make Even Richer

    On top of this, Ripple will also focus on such areas as cryptocurrency custody, tokenization, and stablecoin regulation. 

    Advertisement

    Related
    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Stablecoin Gets Listed on Major Exchange
    Tue, 12/24/2024 - 14:49
    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Stablecoin Gets Listed on Major Exchange
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Ripple has had a strong presence in the MENA region for a long time. As reported by U.Today, it managed to secure partnerships with banking institutions in countries like the AUE, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia. In 2020, for instance, the National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) became part of the RippleNet network.   

    On the cusp of the SEC lawsuit, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said that the company could potentially move its global headquarters to the UAE  The U.K. and Japan were among other possible options, but the company, which is mainly known due to its association with the XRP cryptocurrency, ultimately decided to remain in San Francisco. 

    In November 2020, the company opened a regional headquarters in Dubai. 

    Last year, Ripple secured key regulatory approval in the UAE's most populous city. It made it possible for the company to expand its services in the Middle East. 

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Ripple News #Brad Garlinghouse
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    Opinions
    Dan BurginDan Burgin
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Jan 2, 2025 - 16:00
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for January 2
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Dec 22, 2024 - 18:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Wiki Finance Expo Hong Kong 2025 is Coming on March 27
    CoinEx Charity Deploys Third Starlink Unit in the Philippines
    LBank Interview with Murad Mahmudov: Why Memecoins Will Dominate 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple Exec Names Key Areas of Focus in Middle East and Africa
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for January 2
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD