    XRP Lands Major $20 Million Corporate Acquisition: Details

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 23/07/2025 - 16:01
    NASDAQ-listed company Nature's Miracle Holding reveals plan to establish $20 million XRP treasury
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    The third biggest cryptocurrency right now, XRP, has scored another win in terms of corporate adoption, as the U.S.-based farming technology company Nature’s Miracle Holding just announced plans to allocate up to $20 million toward establishing an XRP treasury. This makes it one of the first publicly traded firms to formally embrace XRP as part of its core balance sheet strategy.

    In the latest statement, the company has confirmed that altcoin purchases will be funded using proceeds from an equity financing agreement with GHS Investments, which recently cleared SEC registration via Form S-1.

    Although the precise timing of the token acquisition depends on when the firm executes its financing drawdown, the intention is clear: XRP will become a central pillar of Nature’s Miracle’s long-term capital positioning.

    In addition to purchasing XRP tokens outright, the company intends to explore staking opportunities and integrate more broadly into Ripple’s enterprise blockchain ecosystem. This includes using XRP to potentially reduce cross-border operating costs and diversify working capital beyond traditional fiat reserves.

    While $20 million may not seem monumental at first, it adds to the growing corporate trend of embracing the altcoin.

    Earlier this year, Trident, which is listed in Singapore, revealed its plans to deploy $500 million into an XRP treasury strategy, and Hyperscale Data is reportedly moving forward with a $10 million XRP allocation tied to its upcoming DeFi lending initiative.

