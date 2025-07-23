Stellar (XLM) Scores First Golden Cross Versus XRP in Year

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

An old rivalry in cross-border crypto payments has resurfaced with a new twist, as Stellar (XLM) has, for the first time in over a year, printed a golden cross against XRP on the daily chart — a technical signal that preceded a 135% spike in November last year.

This crossover occurred when XLM's 23-day moving average surged above the 200-day trendline, shifting the long-term momentum in favor of Stellar for the first time since November 2024.

Back then, the move was not just cosmetic. Stellar surged by 135% against XRP in under a week, propelling the XLM/XRP pair to 0.28. If history repeats itself, a similar move would bring the current ratio to around 0.3, putting XLM near the $1 mark if XRP holds at around $3.44.

The signal is worth paying attention to because it is happening just as XRP dominates the week's narrative. The token has risen by over 16.6% in the past seven days, far outpacing the 3% climb of the broader crypto market.

In contrast, XLM has barely moved, rising just 0.2% over the week, which makes the timing of the cross even more surprising and potentially deceptive.

Currently, XRP has a market cap of $203.7 billion with a price of $3.44. Stellar lags significantly behind at $0.4601 with a market cap of $14.3 billion.

While XRP is the headline winner in terms of raw performance, the golden cross on the ratio chart could signal a change in relative strength, which often precedes price rotation — especially in pairs with a historic peg like this one.

Both assets have their roots in the person of Jed McCaleb and, while their paths have diverged over the years, market watchers continue to track them closely as proxies for infrastructure plays in payments and liquidity. This is something even the current Ripple CTO, David Schwartz, has been talking about this year.