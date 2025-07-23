Advertisement
    Two Enormous XRP Ledger Accounts Activated. Is Ripple Involved?

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 23/07/2025 - 15:06
    Who actually owns recently activated XRP Ledger accounts with hundreds of millions of tokens?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Two new XRP Ledger (XRPL) accounts containing 200 million XRPs were recently activated, according to xrp.cafe cofounder Vet. 

    The accounts were seemingly mislabeled, with Vet noting that he does not believe that Ripple owns the newly activated accounts. 

    After checking Ripple's toml file, which lists all of its XRP and RLUSD issuer accounts, it was confirmed that the recently activated accounts are not related to the company. 

    At the same time, it should be noted that the file lists only known accounts for escrow, meaning that there can be some unknown Ripple accounts. 

    That said, operations accounts, which are not listed in the toml file, are supposed to point back to a known account. 

    The XRPL validator does not necessarily rule out that these could be Ripple accounts. However, it is hard to prove this.

    "Accounts with 400M XRP should have a clear trace back to known accounts. Operational accounts like the ones used for RLUSD are for distribution, not holding, that's what the escrow/issuer accounts are for," Vet added. 

    Meanwhile, as reported by U.Today, the XRP token is currently experiencing a severe crash, plunging by roughly 8%.

