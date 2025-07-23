Advertisement
    It's Over: XRP Rally Hits the Brakes as Token Collapses by 8%

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 23/07/2025 - 14:06
    XRP has suddenly collapsed by 7%, with long positions getting wiped out
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The Ripple-linked XRP token is on track to log its worst daily drop since April, collapsing by roughly 8%. 

    Earlier this Wednesday, the token crashed to an intraday low of $3.22 before seeing an extremely modest bounce on the Bitstamp exchange. 

    At press time, the controversial token is changing hands at $3.28 following a rather severe correction. 

    XRP is now down 12% from its record peak of $3.66, which was logged on July 18. 

    According to data provided by analytics platform CoinGlass, more than $21 million worth of XRP longs have been liquidated over the past hour alone amid relentless selling. 

    Altcoin bloodbath 

    However, it is worth noting that XRP is not even the hardest-hit token in the top 10. 

    Dogecoin (DOGE) is down by roughly 9% over the same period of time, plunging to an intraday low of $0.24.

    Solana (SOL) is also being hit hard, plunging by roughly 7%. 

    This shows that extreme risk-on sentiment is clearly cooling off following a substantial altcoin rally. It is likely that there is some aggressive profit-taking after these altcoins recently logged double-digit gains.   

    Meanwhile, Bitcoin's market cap dominance is now approaching 62% following a rather precipitous drop. The crypto king has seen only a relatively modest drop of less than 2%, currently trading close to the $118,000 level. 

