It's Over: XRP Rally Hits the Brakes as Token Collapses by 8%

The Ripple-linked XRP token is on track to log its worst daily drop since April, collapsing by roughly 8%.

Earlier this Wednesday, the token crashed to an intraday low of $3.22 before seeing an extremely modest bounce on the Bitstamp exchange.

At press time, the controversial token is changing hands at $3.28 following a rather severe correction.

XRP is now down 12% from its record peak of $3.66, which was logged on July 18.

According to data provided by analytics platform CoinGlass, more than $21 million worth of XRP longs have been liquidated over the past hour alone amid relentless selling.

Altcoin bloodbath

However, it is worth noting that XRP is not even the hardest-hit token in the top 10.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is down by roughly 9% over the same period of time, plunging to an intraday low of $0.24.

Solana (SOL) is also being hit hard, plunging by roughly 7%.

This shows that extreme risk-on sentiment is clearly cooling off following a substantial altcoin rally. It is likely that there is some aggressive profit-taking after these altcoins recently logged double-digit gains.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin's market cap dominance is now approaching 62% following a rather precipitous drop. The crypto king has seen only a relatively modest drop of less than 2%, currently trading close to the $118,000 level.