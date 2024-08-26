    XRP Inflows Skyrocket Amid Imminent Fed Rate Cut: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    XRP benefits from market boom fueled by Fed rate cut signal
    Mon, 26/08/2024 - 16:22
    XRP Inflows Skyrocket Amid Imminent Fed Rate Cut: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP, the seventh largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has witnessed inflows as investor sentiment heats up amid growing speculation of an imminent rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Recent signals from the Federal Reserve indicate a possible shift in monetary policy, deemed favorable for cryptocurrencies.

    Advertisement

    After the market received news of potential monetary easing, cryptocurrencies saw a bullish wave, from which XRP benefitted.

    According to the most recent CoinShares report, XRP investment products received inflows of $0.3 million in the past week, coinciding with a broader bullish trend on the cryptocurrency market.

    HOT Stories
    TON-Based Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rival Listed on Major US Exchange
    Tether CEO: Pavel Durov's Arrest Very Concerning; ‘Dark Ages Will Be Our Future’
    Binance Issues Toncoin (TON) Update Alert: Details
    Dormant Ethereum Whale Awakens with Millions in ETH After 9 Years

    In the past week, according to a CoinShares report released Monday, digital asset investment products saw inflows totaling $533 million, marking the largest inflows in five weeks. This surge followed remarks by Fed Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole Symposium, where he suggested that the first interest rate cut could occur in September.

    Related
    XRP Decouples From Bitcoin in Epic Price Reversal: Details
    Tue, 07/30/2024 - 14:40
    XRP Decouples From Bitcoin in Epic Price Reversal: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Bitcoin was the primary focus, seeing $543 million of inflows, indicating its sensitivity to interest rate expectations. Altcoins, including XRP, accounted for the rest of the inflows; Ethereum, on the other hand, saw outflows totaling $36 million.

    XRP price action

    At the time of writing, XRP was down 2.36% in the last 24 hours to $0.59, reflecting profit-taking across the crypto market.

    Related
    XRP Secures Death Cross on Hourly Charts, What's XRP Price in For?
    Mon, 08/12/2024 - 13:53
    XRP Secures Death Cross on Hourly Charts, What's XRP Price in For?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    XRP had risen to highs of $0.631 in Saturday's trading session, where bulls had encountered resistance. XRP saw profit-taking in Sunday's trading session, which continued into Monday, with XRP falling to intraday lows of $0.586.

    If the declines continue, bears may target the 50-day SMA support at 0.567.  If they do this, it could mean that XRP would remain stuck in the $0.41 to $0.64 range for some time. If the recovery continues and buyers push past $0.63, XRP might hit $0.64, which might pose a substantial challenge.

    #XRP News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Aug 26, 2024 - 16:17
    ADA and BNB Prediction for August 26
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    News
    Aug 26, 2024 - 16:15
    TON-Based Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rival Listed on Major US Exchange
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    RCO Finance (RCOF) Pre-Sale Might be Garnering Traction in August as Tron (TRX), Ethereum (ETH) Target Local Highs
    LBank Captivates Coinfest Asia 2024 Attendees with Exclusive Merchandise and Engagement
    Layer-2 Meme Coin Pepe Unchained Raises $10M in Presale Event
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Inflows Skyrocket Amid Imminent Fed Rate Cut: Details
    ADA and BNB Prediction for August 26
    TON-Based Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rival Listed on Major US Exchange
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD