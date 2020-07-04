Tweet-based article

XRP Haters Will Be Using It In The Near Future: David Gokhshtein

News
Sat, 07/04/2020 - 16:00
Yuri Molchan
Former US Congressional candidate David Gokhshtein has again posted a supportive tweet for XRP, mentioning PayPal, Bitcoin and future adoption
Cover image via www.facebook.com
Contents

An entrepreneur and a former US Congressional candidate David Gokhshtein has taken to Twitter to stand up to those who criticize the Ripple’s XRP cryptocurrency.

‘Those who hate $XRP will be using it in the near future. 100%’

Mr Gokhshtein addressed those who slam XRP on Twitter and stated that in the future they will be using this coin definitely.

Image via @davidgokhshtein

In a tweet published later on, the entrepreneur wrote that despite many talking about XRP being useless, no-one has been able to back up their claims.

Image via @davidgokhshtein

This is not the first time David Gokhshtein has challenged XRP critics to explain why they believe the coin to be useless.

Related
Peter Schiff Says Good Understanding of Bitcoin Teaches Him to Store Only Gold

‘PayPal promises real adoption for crypto’

Commenting on the recent news that PayPal giant has teamed up with another major payment service Venmo to offer their customers to buy and sell crypto, Mr Gokhshtein suggested that this would be another trigger for real crypto adoption.

The way he sees it is that users on large platforms that utilize PayPal’s services, like eBay, from now on will be able to choose whether to accept Bitcoin, XRP, etc, and not just fiat.

However, a Twitter user reminded Gokhshtein that PayPal did not say anything about adoption. What is more the, the user insists, PayPal has not confirmed this news yet.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
News
4 hours ago

Peter Schiff Says Good Understanding of Bitcoin Teaches Him to Store Only Gold
Yuri Molchan
News
6 hours ago

Bitcoin Price Likely to Surge to $16,000 Once It Breaks Above $10,500 Level: Top Analyst
Yuri Molchan
News
7 hours ago

Chainlink (LINK) Number of Exchange Deposits Soars 738.3% Along with Other Fundamentals
Yuri Molchan
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settingsAccept cookies