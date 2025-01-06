XRP Fund Flows Skyrocket 2,433% to $438 Million in 2024

Investment inflows into XRP-focused products surged to $438 million in 2024, a remarkable 2,433% jump from 2023. Just a year earlier, growth in these products was steady but much more modest, rising from $9 million to $18 million between 2022 and 2023.

Advertisement

Fast forward to one year later and, according to CoinShares, XRP-focused ETPs now manage $929 million in assets. This rapid acceleration now makes XRP the third largest altcoin in terms of inflows into ETPs.

XRP gained a lot of traction after Ripple's legal battle with the SEC, which helped clarify that it is not a security. This clarity was a big deal because it removed a long-standing barrier for many investors, especially institutions that were wary of regulatory ambiguity.

Advertisement

Then the price move began, in part because market participants were speculating about changes in U.S. policy. With SEC Chairman Gary Gensler stepping down in two weeks, the market is hoping that a new leader will bring more favorable conditions with them.

Amid this momentum, speculation around the launch of an XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) in 2025 has intensified. There are already a number of applications in the works. Bitwise was the first to move in October, with applications from Canary Capital, 21Shares and WisdomTree following closely behind.

These ETFs would allow investors to gain exposure to XRP without actually owning it, providing an easy and regulated way to participate in the market. Coupled with XRP's growing inflows and regulatory clarity, this setup could lead to more people adopting it and expanding the market base. Whether or not it gets approved, 2025 could be a big year for XRP.