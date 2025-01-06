Advertisement
    XRP Emerges as Only Winner With $5.7 Million Inflows Amid Crypto Market Chaos

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    XRP witnesses $5.7 million fund flows, while broader cryptocurrency market struggles
    Mon, 6/01/2025 - 13:58
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    The start of 2025 has been pretty wild for the cryptocurrency market. With all the ups and downs and changing sentiment, XRP is the only altcoin that has seen major investment, raking in $5.7 million, according to the latest report by CoinShares.

    This comes after a rough end to 2024, when global digital asset inflows hit a record $44.2 billion, but the last two trading days of the year saw $75 million in net outflows, showing that investors were being cautious as the year came to a close.

    XRP, on the other hand, did surprisingly well. In 2024 alone, XRP-focused investment products saw $438 million in inflows, which is a staggering 2,433% increase from the previous year. 

    A major part of this growth can be attributed to XRP's recent progress in the legal battle with the SEC over Ripple. This has helped establish the cryptocurrency's position as a nonsecurity.

    Article image
    Source: CoinShares

    On top of that, XRP's price shot up by almost 500% at the end of 2024. This jump is partly because people are speculating about possible changes in U.S. regulations, especially with Gary Gensler leaving his position as SEC chair on Jan. 20. With new leadership, there is a chance XRP's market position could see a further boost.

    All in all, Bitcoin was still the big player in 2024, with $38 billion in inflows, which is about 29% of the total assets under management. Ethereum also had a comeback late in the year, with $4.8 billion going into it.

    But the altcoins, excluding ETH, did not do as well, as they saw a combined $813 million, which is just 18% of the total assets under management.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

