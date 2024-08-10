    Original U.Today article

    XRP Enormous Price Comeback, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Weakest in Pack, Don't Let Solana (SOL) Price Fool You

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    While some assets recovering, market has long way to go
    Sat, 10/08/2024 - 0:30
    XRP Enormous Price Comeback, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Weakest in Pack, Don't Let Solana (SOL) Price Fool You
    Regaining the $0.60 price level, XRP has mounted a significant comeback. With the recent market volatility, this move has successfully returned the cryptocurrency to its pre-crash values, which is an unexpected recovery.

    If market conditions stay favorable, this revival could indicate more upward momentum for XRP and lead to a continuation of its rally. Traders and investors should nevertheless exercise caution. Even though XRP has made up some ground, there may still be obstacles in the way of this recovery because the market is still unpredictable. Maintaining this support will be essential for XRP's continuous rise, and the $0.60 level is critical.

    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The fact that XRP was able to recover this significant price level is encouraging, but it does not imply that the future will be easy.

    More swings in the market are possible, and XRP might need to hold onto its current position to keep from moving back into bearish territory. Owners of XRP can be relieved that the asset is resilient for the time being, but they should also be ready for future volatility.

    Shiba Inu's pity recovery

    Although the value of Shiba Inu has somewhat recovered from the recent market crash, the recovery is not particularly noteworthy. The token has slightly increased but not by enough to return to its pre-drop levels. Especially in light of other assets in the market, SHIB's poor performance has sparked questions about the asset's general health and prospects.

    With no notable inflows or buying support to help it advance, SHIB is currently fighting a losing battle. A concerning indicator for the token's short-term prospects is the lack of significant market interest and the sluggish on-chain activity, which imply that investors are not racing to buy the dip.

    The lack of momentum suggests that absent a significant catalyst, SHIB may find it difficult to return to its former glory. The picture painted by the technical indicators is also bleak. The 50, 100 and 200-day exponential moving averages (EMAs), which indicate that the token is still in a bearish trend, are among the major resistance levels that SHIB is trading well below. As things stand, it appears unlikely that the asset will overcome these obstacles without a notable uptick in buying pressure.

    Solana raises questions

    Many in the cryptocurrency community have taken notice of Solana's recent price increase. But even with this significant upward trend, it is important to examine things more closely and not let the current price action fool you. In spite of this, SOL has not been able to achieve meaningful technical breakthroughs.

    The 26-day exponential moving average (EMA) has just been marginally surpassed by the price, suggesting that the asset may not be as strong as it first seems. In a market as volatile as cryptocurrencies this implies that even though there is some bullish momentum, it might not be enough to support a protracted rally.

    But Solana's news is not entirely dire. The asset has demonstrated exceptional fundamental strength in the past, which may be very important for its performance going forward. One of the main things that might help Solana maintain its place in the market is its strong ecosystem and expanding user base.

    Solana may still be able to rise further due to the lack of strong competitors for the top spots in the market, but this will take more than just technical support; it will also need sustained buying pressure and a resurgence of investor interest. In summary, even though Solana's recent price action appears encouraging, caution is necessary.

