    XRP Down 5% in Matter of Hours: What's Happening?

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    XRP rapidly losing value, here's what's happening
    Fri, 9/08/2024 - 12:15
    XRP Down 5% in Matter of Hours: What's Happening?
    Within hours, XRP saw a 5% decline, indicating a rapid price loss. Investors and traders are keeping a close eye on this abrupt decline to determine the next move for the cryptocurrency. As it stands, there is still pressure on the price, and if the current trend keeps up, there could be more drops.

    It is crucial to remember that XRP's recent movement is still regarded as a correction rather than a complete trend reversal in spite of this decline. In this case, a correction indicates that an asset is going through a brief decline within a general upward trend. This is typical in erratic markets where prices can move drastically in either direction in a short amount of time.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    A crucial aspect to monitor is XRP's ability to obtain assistance and initiate a comeback. A golden cross formation could occur if the asset is able to stabilize and push back up. When a short-term moving average crosses above a long-term moving average, it forms a golden cross, which is typically interpreted as a bullish indication.

    This might result in a possible price rally for XRP and a resurgence of buying interest. But the correction may worsen and result in larger losses if the present downward pressure continues and XRP is unable to find a solid level of support.

    XRP's ability to stabilize or maintain its decline will be determined by events over the course of the next several hours and days. Trades should be closely monitored for indications of a reversal and key support levels.

    As long as the market is still unpredictable following the major crash, it is critical to keep calm and ready for any scenario. It will probably depend on the sentiment of institutional investors and the general sentiment among retail traders.

    #XRP
