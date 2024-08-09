XRP Down 5% in Matter of Hours: What's Happening?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Within hours, XRP saw a 5% decline, indicating a rapid price loss. Investors and traders are keeping a close eye on this abrupt decline to determine the next move for the cryptocurrency. As it stands, there is still pressure on the price, and if the current trend keeps up, there could be more drops.

Advertisement

It is crucial to remember that XRP's recent movement is still regarded as a correction rather than a complete trend reversal in spite of this decline. In this case, a correction indicates that an asset is going through a brief decline within a general upward trend. This is typical in erratic markets where prices can move drastically in either direction in a short amount of time.

A crucial aspect to monitor is XRP's ability to obtain assistance and initiate a comeback. A golden cross formation could occur if the asset is able to stabilize and push back up. When a short-term moving average crosses above a long-term moving average, it forms a golden cross, which is typically interpreted as a bullish indication.

This might result in a possible price rally for XRP and a resurgence of buying interest. But the correction may worsen and result in larger losses if the present downward pressure continues and XRP is unable to find a solid level of support.

XRP's ability to stabilize or maintain its decline will be determined by events over the course of the next several hours and days. Trades should be closely monitored for indications of a reversal and key support levels.

As long as the market is still unpredictable following the major crash, it is critical to keep calm and ready for any scenario. It will probably depend on the sentiment of institutional investors and the general sentiment among retail traders.