    Original U.Today article

    XRP Prediction for August 8

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Does XRP have energy for continued upward move?
    Thu, 8/08/2024 - 15:23
    XRP Prediction for August 8
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bulls are not giving up so easily, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    XRP/USD

    XRP has gained a lot of value today, rocketing by 20%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is returning to the local resistance level of $0.6240.

    Related
    DOGE Prediction for August 7
    Wed, 08/07/2024 - 15:07
    DOGE Prediction for August 7
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If the daily bar closes near it, there is a chance of a breakout followed by a move to the $0.65 area.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, one should focus on the nearest level of $0.6374. If a breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for continued growth to the vital zone of $0.70.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is less positive. However, if the weekly bar closes around the interim level of $0.65, traders may witness an ongoing rise to the resistance of $0.7329 by the end of the month.

    XRP is trading at $0.6120 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 8, 2024 - 15:09
    XRP Outperforming Bitcoin, Solana and Ethereum Combined in Key Metric in Korea
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Aug 8, 2024 - 14:32
    'Ethereum Has Massive Problems': Justin Bons Sounds Alarm
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Matthew Hayward Joins PrimeXBT as Senior Market Analyst to Lead Analysis and Education
    MEET48 is about to Launch the First No-Click Idol Training & Management Game on TON, Coin Idols, Closely Integrated with its Idol Culture
    Aventus Supply Chain Solution Demonstrates Polkadot's Impact on Aviation Inudstry
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Prediction for August 8
    XRP Outperforming Bitcoin, Solana and Ethereum Combined in Key Metric in Korea
    'Ethereum Has Massive Problems': Justin Bons Sounds Alarm
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD