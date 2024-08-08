XRP Prediction for August 8

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls are not giving up so easily, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

XRP has gained a lot of value today, rocketing by 20%.

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is returning to the local resistance level of $0.6240.

If the daily bar closes near it, there is a chance of a breakout followed by a move to the $0.65 area.

On the daily time frame, one should focus on the nearest level of $0.6374. If a breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for continued growth to the vital zone of $0.70.

From the midterm point of view, the picture is less positive. However, if the weekly bar closes around the interim level of $0.65, traders may witness an ongoing rise to the resistance of $0.7329 by the end of the month.

XRP is trading at $0.6120 at press time.