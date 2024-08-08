    First Solana ETF Goes Live in Brazil: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Once Brazilian stock exchange B3 approves, world's first Solana ETF will start trading
    Thu, 8/08/2024 - 15:44
    First Solana ETF Goes Live in Brazil: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The first spot Solana exchange-traded fund is reportedly set to go live in Brazil soon. This update comes on the heels of approvals from the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM). The news has brought excitement within the crypto community, with the hope that it would propel SOL to an astronomical height.

    Advertisement

    Brazil's first Solana ETF

    QR Asset Management will offer the first Solana ETF fund on its platform, with Vortx serving as the manager. QR Asset is among the leading asset managers in Brazil with assets under management (AUM) worth over R$876 million (about $155 million) and over 100,000 customers.

    Related
    Solana (SOL) Skyrockets Above $150: What's Next?
    Thu, 08/08/2024 - 08:36
    Solana (SOL) Skyrockets Above $150: What's Next?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    The spot Solana ETF is expected to begin trading as soon as approval is obtained from the Brazilian stock exchange B3. The CME CF Solana Dollar Reference Rate index will drive the fund's pricing. Created by CF Benchmarks, this index will provide a credible valuation of Solana from compiled transaction data from top crypto exchanges.

    Overall, the approval of the Solana ETF solidifies Brazil’s position as a leader in the crypto ETF market. Brazil is among other countries pushing crypto advancements and the adoption of a clear regulatory framework in the ecosystem.

    Uncertainty in US Solana ETF launch

    While Brazil has gained regulatory approval for a spot Solana ETF launch, the U.S. still lags in this regard. Hopes for a spot Solana ETF launch in the U.S. remain uncertain due to regulatory obstacles. This fear comes despite applications for a Solana-based ETF from asset managers VanEck and 21Shares.

    Related
    Shytoshi Kusama Excites SHIB Army With 'Bullish and Cute' Tweet
    Thu, 08/08/2024 - 08:02
    Shytoshi Kusama Excites SHIB Army With 'Bullish and Cute' Tweet
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Meanwhile, BlackRock, a major asset manager in the U.S., has dismissed the idea of floating a Solana-based ETF.  The lack of interest from this major asset manager in the crypto space threatens the approval of a Solana ETF in the U.S. This is because BlackRock holds a huge amount of influence in the financial and crypto ecosystem.

    #Solana #Solana ETF
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Aug 8, 2024 - 15:23
    XRP Prediction for August 8
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    News
    Aug 8, 2024 - 15:09
    XRP Outperforming Bitcoin, Solana and Ethereum Combined in Key Metric in Korea
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Matthew Hayward Joins PrimeXBT as Senior Market Analyst to Lead Analysis and Education
    MEET48 is about to Launch the First No-Click Idol Training & Management Game on TON, Coin Idols, Closely Integrated with its Idol Culture
    Aventus Supply Chain Solution Demonstrates Polkadot's Impact on Aviation Inudstry
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    First Solana ETF Goes Live in Brazil: Details
    XRP Prediction for August 8
    XRP Outperforming Bitcoin, Solana and Ethereum Combined in Key Metric in Korea
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD