XRP Deposits and Withdrawals to Be Temporarily Suspended on Bitrue on This Date: Details

Singapore-based crypto exchange Bitrue says it will be performing routine maintenance on the XRP wallet, and it will temporarily suspend deposits and withdrawals on XRP.
"Bitrue will be performing some maintenance for XRP Wallet on 2023-02-09 at 06:00 (UTC). The maintenance will take about 1 hour," an official blog post reads.
Bitrue will be performing maintenance for $XRP Wallet at 06:00 (UTC) on 9 Feb. The maintenance will take about 1 hours.— Bitrue (@BitrueOfficial) February 9, 2023
Details: https://t.co/xdiYYRr6gi pic.twitter.com/cQKYrKZqRW
However, the trading of XRP pairs will not be affected during maintenance. This is not a cause for concern, as Bitrue says it will reopen deposits and withdrawals after the maintenance is complete, although without further notice.
At the time of writing, XRP was down 1.62% to $0.393, in line with the recent crypto market declines.
SEC to make potentially big announcement
In a recent tweet, FOX Business journalist Eleanor Terrett shared a scoop: the United States Securities and Exchange Commission might soon make a potentially big announcement.
🚨SCOOP: My @SECGov sources tell me to be prepared for a potentially big announcement tomorrow. Could it have something to do with a @krakenfx settlement following a closed meeting at 2pm? Could settlement terms have industry ramifications? We’ll see. 👇🏼https://t.co/AVy0O5dsIG— Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) February 9, 2023
Terrett cited unnamed sources: "My SECGov sources tell me," she wrote. The journalist was unsure if it could have something to do with a Krakenfx settlement following a closed meeting.
Terrett's tweet has sparked speculation, with some enthusiasts teasing a Ripple settlement with the SEC.
While these expectations are good, CryptoLaw founder John Deaton believes that the Ripple case might not settle until after a decision is made by Judge Torres.