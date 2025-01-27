Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Ethereum Foundation Sees New 100 ETH Sell-off as Price Falls

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Another 100 ETH sold by foundation, third time this year
    Mon, 27/01/2025 - 12:40
    A
    A
    A
    Ethereum Foundation Sees New 100 ETH Sell-off as Price Falls
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Ethereum Foundation has conducted its latest ETH sell-off, marking its third sale this year. According to data from Onchain Lens, the organization has sold 100 ETH for 307,893 DAI at an average price of $3,078.93. This latest sell-off comes at a time when the price of Ethereum is undergoing a massive sell-off.

    Advertisement

    Odd time to sell Ethereum

    Over the past 24 hours, the price of Ethereum has fallen by over 6.63% to $3,049. Within this period, ETH traded within two extremes, from a high of $3,343 to a low of $3,024. This price outlook implies that the Ethereum Foundation did not sell from the top and possibly had no hand in triggering the initial sell-off.

    Related
    9,018 ETH in 19 Hours, But What's Behind It?
    Fri, 01/24/2025 - 15:34
    9,018 ETH in 19 Hours, But What's Behind It?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Per the Onchain Lens update, in 2025, the foundation sold 300 ETH for 980,388 DAI. In most instances, the organization utilized the Cow Protocol for the sell-off. 

    The community has slammed the Ethereum Foundation for the sell-off once again. To critics, these moves impact confidence in ETH and further trigger retail and institutional investors to sell the coin.

    As observed, these current sell-offs mirror trends related to when the Ethereum Foundation sold off the coin.

    Ethereum Foundation in shakeup mode

    It is worth noting that the organization has been in the news many times lately relating to its leadership changes. Vitalik Buterin noted that the foundation has sought new leaders over the past year.

    Related
    Vitalik Buterin Shares Insight on Scaling Ethereum L1 and L2s
    Fri, 01/24/2025 - 10:07
    Vitalik Buterin Shares Insight on Scaling Ethereum L1 and L2s
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    Amid these trends, the EF has moved to participate more fully in the protocol’s governance. For this, it has created a new wallet to stake on platforms like Kraken exchange. Ultimately, the forthcoming Pectra Upgrade, scheduled to go live in mid-March, has revamped overall sentiment in the ecosystem.

    These events have solidified the confidence that Ethereum has a bright future this year and beyond, despite the current sell-offs.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Ethereum
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 27, 2025 - 12:30
    Shiba Inu's Most Crucial Support Revealed Amid $854 Million Crypto Market Crash
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Jan 27, 2025 - 12:27
    Breaking: MicroStrategy Announces Gargantuan $1.1 Billion Bitcoin Purchase
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Gate Ventures Joins Morph VC Collective to Accelerate Mainstream Blockchain Solutions
    Annual FinTech Summit 2025 Set to Take Place in Singapore on February 26-28
    Phemex update on wallet security and temporary suspension of withdrawals
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum Foundation Sees New 100 ETH Sell-off as Price Falls
    Shiba Inu's Most Crucial Support Revealed Amid $854 Million Crypto Market Crash
    Breaking: MicroStrategy Announces Gargantuan $1.1 Billion Bitcoin Purchase
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD