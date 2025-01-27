Ethereum Foundation Sees New 100 ETH Sell-off as Price Falls

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Ethereum Foundation has conducted its latest ETH sell-off, marking its third sale this year. According to data from Onchain Lens, the organization has sold 100 ETH for 307,893 DAI at an average price of $3,078.93. This latest sell-off comes at a time when the price of Ethereum is undergoing a massive sell-off.

Advertisement

Odd time to sell Ethereum

Over the past 24 hours, the price of Ethereum has fallen by over 6.63% to $3,049. Within this period, ETH traded within two extremes, from a high of $3,343 to a low of $3,024. This price outlook implies that the Ethereum Foundation did not sell from the top and possibly had no hand in triggering the initial sell-off.

Per the Onchain Lens update, in 2025, the foundation sold 300 ETH for 980,388 DAI. In most instances, the organization utilized the Cow Protocol for the sell-off.

The community has slammed the Ethereum Foundation for the sell-off once again. To critics, these moves impact confidence in ETH and further trigger retail and institutional investors to sell the coin.

As observed, these current sell-offs mirror trends related to when the Ethereum Foundation sold off the coin.

Ethereum Foundation in shakeup mode

It is worth noting that the organization has been in the news many times lately relating to its leadership changes. Vitalik Buterin noted that the foundation has sought new leaders over the past year.

Amid these trends, the EF has moved to participate more fully in the protocol’s governance. For this, it has created a new wallet to stake on platforms like Kraken exchange. Ultimately, the forthcoming Pectra Upgrade, scheduled to go live in mid-March, has revamped overall sentiment in the ecosystem.

These events have solidified the confidence that Ethereum has a bright future this year and beyond, despite the current sell-offs.