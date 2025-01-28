Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    France Launches Probe Into Binance: Report

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    The cryptocurrency giant is being investigated for money laundering
    Tue, 28/01/2025 - 13:52
    A
    A
    A
    France Launches Probe Into Binance: Report
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    French investigators have launched an investigation into cryptocurrency giant Binance, according to Reuters. 

    Advertisement

    Related
    Major Ethereum Meme Coin Whale Hits Binance to Take Profit
    Sun, 01/26/2025 - 14:15
    Major Ethereum Meme Coin Whale Hits Binance to Take Profit
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    The leading cryptocurrency trading platform is reportedly being probed for money laundering, tax frauds as well as other illicit activities. 

    HOT Stories
    France Launches Probe Into Binance: Report
    Shiba Inu, BONE, LEASH Not on Solana: SHIB Developer Issues Crucial Alert
    Shytoshi Kusama Teases Biggest Announcement He's Ever Given
    Biggest Shiba Inu (SHIB) 'Falling Knife' in 2025

    Back in 2023, the Paris prosecutor's office said that the exchange was under a preliminary investigation related to money laundering violations. 

    Advertisement

    Related
    Ex-Binance Boss CZ Defines Currency for AI
    Sat, 01/25/2025 - 10:31
    Ex-Binance Boss CZ Defines Currency for AI
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    The exchange obtained registration from the country's crypto regulator back in May 2022. 

    New shareholders 

    Changpeng Zhao, the former Binance CEO, used to be the sole shareholder of Binance France, the local subsidiary of the crypto giant. Last May, he was replaced by two new shareholders. 

    The fact that Zhao was the sole owner of Binance France would have prevented the exchange from operating in the country. Under French law, criminals cannot be majority shareholders. 

    In late 2023, Binance reached a $4.3 billion settlement with US prosecutors after pleading guilty to violating sanctions and anti-money laundering laws. Zhao also stepped down from his top job before serving several months behind bars last year following his criminal conviction.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Cryptocurrency Crime
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 28, 2025 - 13:37
    XRP 800 Million Surge: Activity Skyrockets, But What About Price?
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Jan 28, 2025 - 13:31
    460 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) Accumulated: What's Behind It?
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    18th Edition Connected Banking Summit – Innovation & Excellence Awards - West Africa 2025
    ProFX Expo MENA 2025 Dubai: The Premier Event for Forex, Fintech, and Crypto Professionals
    Amsterdam Blockchain Week: A Celebration of Web3 Innovation and Collaboration
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    France Launches Probe Into Binance: Report
    XRP 800 Million Surge: Activity Skyrockets, But What About Price?
    460 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) Accumulated: What's Behind It?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD