Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

XRP Buyers Remain in Greed as Correction Sets In

Advertisement
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
XRP price cools off from massive weekly gains, but further upside cannot be ruled out
Fri, 10/27/2023 - 16:15
XRP Buyers Remain in Greed as Correction Sets In
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Just as many expected, XRP is undergoing a correction that has reversed its growth rate by 0.44%, with the price now pegged at $0.5502. After a massive rally that saw XRP hit its monthly high of $0.58 on Oct. 24, consolidation is considered a healthy move for the asset.

Advertisement

Related
XRP: Bitrue Unveils Thrilling News for XRP Community

At the time of writing, XRP's trading volume has tracked back by 34.31%; however, the actual volume remains elevated above $1 billion. Many traders might be sheathing their swords to permit a broader market settlement, but the greed that characterized this month's bullish rally still exists and may be activated unannounced.

XRP fundamentals back its soaring price action. As the only legal altcoin recognized as a nonsecurity in the United States, its liquidity and accessibility have increased in recent times. Additionally, long-term partners like Uphold have continued rolling out new schemes to incentivize members of the XRP community.

Advertisement

After coming out strong as the subject of the lawsuit between Ripple Labs and the U.S. SEC, experts have projected that XRP is still grossly underpriced when compared to other top altcoins with similar age and general market depth.

Future XRP potential underscored

With the coast clear, XRP is now positioned to take a central role in Ripple Labs-backed initiatives like cross-border remittance and settlements. In this regard, Ripple recently inked a partnership with Uphold, which will now serve as its liquidity partner in cross-border settlements.

Related
Ripple Inks New Partnership with Uphold: Details

This is in addition to the growing number of partners the firm has onboarded outside the United States as the SEC lawsuit has impaired its abilities to grow in-house. Besides payments, XRP's role is also well highlighted on XRP Ledger, as it is billed to help power up the operations of the smart contract network.

With the fundamentals surrounding it, XRP is projected to retest the $1 mark in no time.

#XRP
About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Peter Brandt Shares BTC Price Chart That Rarely Misses, SHIB Breaks New Record, Elon Musk's Post Raises Questions from XRP and SHIB Armies: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2023/10/27 16:17
Peter Brandt Shares BTC Price Chart That Rarely Misses, SHIB Breaks New Record, Elon Musk's Post Raises Questions from XRP and SHIB Armies: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Forms Major Bullish Pattern
2023/10/27 16:17
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Forms Major Bullish Pattern
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Cardano Summit 2023: Cardano Spot Reports Live From Dubai
2023/10/27 16:17
Cardano Summit 2023: Cardano Spot Reports Live From Dubai
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD