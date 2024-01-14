Advertisement
XRP Army Ruthlessly Mocked by Top Financial Journalist

Alex Dovbnya
Charles Gasparino's recent tongue-in-cheek tweet about XRP sparked a fiery exchange with the cryptocurrency's supporters
Sun, 14/01/2024 - 18:18
Veteran financial journalist Charles Gasparino recently engaged in a sharp-tongued back-and-forth with advocates of XRP, the cryptocurrency associated with the tech company Ripple. 

Gasparino's post, dripping with irony, playfully jibed at XRP. The reporter imagined a world where conspiracy theories pushed by its controversial community are being discussed in Davos. 

BlackRock XRP ETF? 

The XRP community recently buzzed with speculation following BlackRock CEO Larry Fink's ambiguous comment about a potential XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF). 

However, Gasparino clarified that Fink might not know what XRP actually is, which is why the community should not read too much into his ambiguous answer. This dismissive comment rubbed many members of the community the wrong way, which prompted the sarcastic post mentioned above.        

Fink, who once viewed Bitcoin with skepticism, now acknowledges its potential, mirroring the evolving stance of the financial sector towards digital currencies. 

However, the financial behemoth does not seem to be ready to embrace more arcane cryptocurrencies of the likes of XRP.  

A long-simmering feud 

This is not the first time Gasparino has found himself at odds with the XRP community. A recent heated exchange on social media marks another chapter in the ongoing feud between the journalist and XRP supporters. 

Gasparino, known for his straightforward reporting, has previously dismissed conspiracy theories proposed by some members of the XRP community. 

These theories often involve allegations against former Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Jay Clayton and his actions against Ripple. 

Gasparino's blunt dismissal of these theories as "idiotic" further fueled the contentious relationship between him and the XRP advocates. 

As reported by U.Today, the Fox Business reporter once described the members of the controversial cryptocurrency community as a "cult."  

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

