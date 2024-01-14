XRP Army Ruthlessly Mocked by Top Financial Journalist

Advertisement

Veteran financial journalist Charles Gasparino recently engaged in a sharp-tongued back-and-forth with advocates of XRP, the cryptocurrency associated with the tech company Ripple.

Gasparino's post, dripping with irony, playfully jibed at XRP. The reporter imagined a world where conspiracy theories pushed by its controversial community are being discussed in Davos.

Yes @Ripple and $XRP are world famous; #ETHGate is being discussed in Davos right now; the Pope has begun a prayer service for all the XRP holders who lost so much money as the priced crashed from $3; The White House has set up a task force... https://t.co/HPxfqR1F6A — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) January 14, 2024

BlackRock XRP ETF?

The XRP community recently buzzed with speculation following BlackRock CEO Larry Fink's ambiguous comment about a potential XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF).

However, Gasparino clarified that Fink might not know what XRP actually is, which is why the community should not read too much into his ambiguous answer. This dismissive comment rubbed many members of the community the wrong way, which prompted the sarcastic post mentioned above.

Fink, who once viewed Bitcoin with skepticism, now acknowledges its potential, mirroring the evolving stance of the financial sector towards digital currencies.

However, the financial behemoth does not seem to be ready to embrace more arcane cryptocurrencies of the likes of XRP.

A long-simmering feud

This is not the first time Gasparino has found himself at odds with the XRP community. A recent heated exchange on social media marks another chapter in the ongoing feud between the journalist and XRP supporters.

Gasparino, known for his straightforward reporting, has previously dismissed conspiracy theories proposed by some members of the XRP community.

These theories often involve allegations against former Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Jay Clayton and his actions against Ripple.

Gasparino's blunt dismissal of these theories as "idiotic" further fueled the contentious relationship between him and the XRP advocates.

As reported by U.Today, the Fox Business reporter once described the members of the controversial cryptocurrency community as a "cult."