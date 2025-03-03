XRP Logs Big Trading Activity Surge on Canada’s Top Exchange

According to data provided by WonderFi, the leading regulated cryptocurrency trading platform in Canada, the Ripple-affiliated XRP token has recorded a 37% increase in inflows.

This comes after the announcement of a strategic reserve that would include the XRP token in the U.S.

WonderFi has noted that XRP might be on track to become a Bitcoin-like "staple for investors."

The XRP price soared sharply higher following the announcement, reaching a multi-week peak of $2.9. However, the token is now down by more than 14% after paring most of its recent gains.

At press time, XRP is changing hands at $2.5 on the Bitstamp exchange.