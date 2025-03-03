Advertisement
    XRP Logs Big Trading Activity Surge on Canada’s Top Exchange

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 3/03/2025 - 18:35
    XRP has recorded a massive increase in inflows on the leading Canadian crypto exchange
    According to data provided by WonderFi, the leading regulated cryptocurrency trading platform in Canada, the Ripple-affiliated XRP token has recorded a 37% increase in inflows. 

    This comes after the announcement of a strategic reserve that would include the XRP token in the U.S. 

    WonderFi has noted that XRP might be on track to become a Bitcoin-like "staple for investors."

    The XRP price soared sharply higher following the announcement, reaching a multi-week peak of $2.9. However, the token is now down by more than 14% after paring most of its recent gains. 

    At press time, XRP is changing hands at $2.5 on the Bitstamp exchange. 

