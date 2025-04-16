Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    XRP $2 Level at Risk in Fresh Market Sell-off: What Comes Next?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 16/04/2025 - 11:37
    Market paying careful attention to XRP price behavior
    Advertisement
    XRP $2 Level at Risk in Fresh Market Sell-off: What Comes Next?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cryptocurrencies, including XRP, are down in the early Wednesday session as fresh selling pressure emerged on the markets. Bitcoin (BTC) and major cryptocurrencies dipped over 3% as profit-taking ensued after Tuesday's rally. XRP followed a similar trend, dropping 4.55% in the last 24 hours to $2.07. 

    Advertisement

    XRP showed steady declines since April 13, with the price marking two out of three days in losses; nonetheless, it remains up 14% weekly. Fundamentals improved, however, as exchange-traded fund (ETF) provider ProShares amended its spot XRP ETF (to be launched in the United States) filing on Tuesday, aiming for an April 30 debut date.

    Article image
    XRP/USD Daily Chart: TradingView 

    As it stands, the market is paying careful attention to XRP's price behavior at $2, a significant psychological and technical support zone for XRP.  Holding above it may indicate strength and spark a potential bounce. However, losing it may open the door to additional declines, potentially driving XRP near the $1.61-$1.72 support zone, where buying interest has previously emerged. 

    HOT Stories
    Enormous 131,000,000 XRP Shifted Anonymously, Here's Big Player Behind It
    'Sell All Your Bitcoin': Man Who Predicted 2008 Crash Reveals 'Best Trade You Can Make'
    New Key Date for XRP Holders Revealed
    US Dollar Index (DXY) Crashes, Bitcoin Thrives, Solana (SOL) Undergoes Major Test, Dogecoin (DOGE) Reaches Critical Support

    Related
    Massive $3 Billion XRP in 24 Hours: What's Going On?
    Sat, 04/12/2025 - 09:40
    Massive $3 Billion XRP in 24 Hours: What's Going On?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    On the contrary, if the bulls can defend the $2 level and buying volume returns, XRP could rebound toward the $2.23 barrier, which coincides with the daily SMA 50 in the short term. However, a break below $2 may result in further downside pressure, especially if the broader market fails to stabilize.

    Markets on edge

    The sentiment on the equity and cryptocurrency markets turned sour late Tuesday as Nvidia shares fell in after-hours trading, with the sell-off extending into the early Wednesday session. In the last 24 hours, the crypto market has faced $240 million in liquidations, according to CoinGlass data. 

    Related
    XRP Price Prediction for April 14
    Mon, 04/14/2025 - 13:15
    XRP Price Prediction for April 14
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    On Wednesday, the market will await the U.S. retail sales report and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech for additional economic insights.

    The March retail sales report from the United States will be released Wednesday morning, Eastern Time. Dow Jones economists predict consumer spending to rise 1.2% in the month, up from 0.2% in February.

    Chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell is slated to speak at the Economic Club of Chicago on Wednesday about his outlook for the U.S. economy.

    #XRP News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 16, 2025 - 11:27
    150% Shiba Inu (SHIB) Key Metric Surge: Whales Coming Back?
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Apr 16, 2025 - 11:09
    Dormant Bitcoin Whale Makes Massive BTC Purchase on Binance
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    AB DAO and Bitget Launch Dual Reward Campaign, Distributing $2.6M Worth of $AB Globally
    Blockchain Week Rome 2025 International Summit – May 9-10, Rome – BWR25
    1001 Crypto Nights: The Grandest Music Festival at TOKEN2049 Dubai
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    AB DAO and Bitget Launch Dual Reward Campaign, Distributing $2.6M Worth of $AB Globally
    Blockchain Week Rome 2025 International Summit – May 9-10, Rome – BWR25
    1001 Crypto Nights: The Grandest Music Festival at TOKEN2049 Dubai
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP $2 Level at Risk in Fresh Market Sell-off: What Comes Next?
    150% Shiba Inu (SHIB) Key Metric Surge: Whales Coming Back?
    Dormant Bitcoin Whale Makes Massive BTC Purchase on Binance
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD