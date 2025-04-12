Massive $3 Billion XRP in 24 Hours: What's Going On?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

According to CoinMarketCap data, over $3 billion worth of XRP was traded in just 24 hours as the digital asset continues its rebound.

Advertisement

After facing significant pressure this week, XRP has been clawing its way back and regaining key support levels. XRP rebounded from a low of $1.94 in Friday's session.

On Saturday, XRP sustained its upward momentum and was up 2.63% in the last 24 hours to $2.06.

Friday's XRP action saw the transfer of 200,000,000 XRP worth $402,739,474 from Ripple to an undisclosed wallet.

Advertisement

According to Glassnode, during XRP's February spike, the realized cap nearly doubled from $30.1 billion to $64.2 billion, with a $30 billion inflow primarily from new investors. This short-term capital rise speaks to retail-led momentum, which has cooled off as inflows decreased after February.

🚨: $XRP IS THE MOST TRADED CRYPTO ON KOREAN EXCHANGE 🔥 $XRP trading volume share, $249 million transaction amount. pic.twitter.com/7pPIsnliyd — Brett (@Brett_Crypto_X) April 12, 2025

In line with this, around 6 million old supply currently accounts for 62.8% of XRP realized cap, up from only 23%. This rapid concentration in new holdings demonstrates strong retail activity, but it also enhances the danger of fragility, as many hold elevated cost bases.

The coming days will be critical, with eyes on both XRP inflows and volume. If XRP can continue to rise, it may attempt to reclaim resistance levels. However, if momentum slows, XRP may remain in consolidation until its next major move.

XRP anticipates major developments

In the most recent step in the SEC litigation, Ripple Labs and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission jointly filed a request to suspend their respective appeals while they "pursue a negotiated resolution" of the case.

James K. Filan shared this development in a tweet: "The parties have filed a joint motion to hold the appeal in abeyance based on the parties’ agreement to settle. The settlement is awaiting commission approval. No brief will be filed on April 16."

As detailed in a filing submitted yesterday to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, the two parties have already struck an agreement in principle, with Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse indicating last month that the SEC would dismiss its appeal.

Yesterday's application marks the first official confirmation that the SEC has dropped the appeal it filed in October, as well as confirmation that Ripple intends to withdraw its cross-appeal.