X Rush to Hold IGO on KuCoin Exchange on May 10

Novel play-to-earn GameFi simulator X Rush shared the details of its IGO on top-tier platform KuCoin

X Rush, one of the most popular and technically advanced gaming simulators with blockchain-based economics, unveils the details of its hotly anticipated IGO.

X Rush goes public as its IGO kicks off on May 10

According to the official announcement shared by the team of X Rush racing simulator, its much-anticipated IGO will take place on KuCoin exchange on May 10, 2022.

The procedure for the initial gaming offering (IGO) will be up and running between May 10 (12:00 p.m. UTC) and May 15, 2022 (12:00 p.m. UTC).

During this massive sale, a total of 9,500 non-fungible tokens will be released. As such, every NFT and on-chain eSports enthusiast can grab his/her X Racer, a tokenized in-game character in X Rush.

Players who hold the X Racer NFT will enjoy the the rights of using X Racer NFT as a profile picture in the game, generating Testnet invitation codes, and earning 50 Tokens per day, with the passive income halved every 50 days.

The inaugural sale of in-game NFTs followed the release of the XRush main web interface and beta version of its application with mainnet gameplay.

IDO Warmup: 200 whitelists and three NFTs for lucky enthusiasts

Following X Rush’s IGO will be the IDO of its native token XOX, with a warm-up giveaway set to allow GameFi enthusiasts to get a place in the whitelist raffle for free as well as limited non-fungible tokens from X Rush Metaverse. According to the official announcement by the team, there would be 200 whitelists and three NFTs for lucky winners.

With the XOX tokens , users can purchase the X Weapon, X Cars, X Energy, and many other game items; upgrade and customize in-game X Cars; exchange and trade on CEXes and DEXes; join community mining; get special campaign passes and periodical airdrops; participate in community governance, etc.

To be eligible for the distribution, X Rush supporters need to subscribe to the Twitter, Telegram and Discord accounts of X Rush and to the KuCoin Community Chain (KCC) addresses. Also, participants in the lottery can refer it to their friends and increase their chances to win prizes.

X Rush is among the first immersive gaming simulators of the KuCoin Community Chain (KCC) ecosystem. It emulates a series of racing tournaments and challenges in which all cars, drivers and racing equipment are minted as KCC-based NFTs.

The X Rush ecosystem launched in 2021 and has already made headlines by organizing a series of giveaways.