World’s Largest Movie Theater Chain to Start Accepting Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash

Thu, 09/16/2021 - 03:29
article image
Alex Dovbnya
After the Walmart debacle, Litecoin is getting a boost from AMC together with Ethereum and Bitcoin Cash
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
AMC CEO Adam Aron has taken to Twitter to announce that the largest US cinema chain is going to start accepting Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash on top of Bitcoin.

As reported by U.Today, Aron initially revealed his company's plan to add support for the largest cryptocurrency during an earnings call in early August.

Elon Musk and Vitalik Buterin Among TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2021
Back then, he also said that AMC would consider other blockchain-relation options, which is why altcoin payments appear to be a logical step for the movie theater chain.

The Leawood-headquartered company made plenty of headlines because of its stock’s volatile moves in early 2021 after it became the darling of retail traders during the GameStop mania. 

The shares of AMC closed at $46,84 on Sept. 15. The stock is up a whopping 2,131 percent year-to-date.  

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

