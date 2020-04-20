World News App Partners With U.Today To Boost Crypto and Blockchain News Section

News
Mon, 04/20/2020 - 13:23
Vladislav Sopov
World News App is a news aggregator by AB’s Apps powered by smart algorithms. Now, top-level blockchain news from U.Today is available in the app
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

World News, the global international news application, has partnered up with U.Today to keep World News readers informed about the most crucial events in the blockchain sector.

Crypto newsfeed for user-centered app

World News is a user-friendly news aggregator for Android-based devices which is ranked 4.6 by Google Play reviewers. It indexes news from all around the world into separate news categories like Breaking News, Technology News, Cultural News etc. Now, their Cryptocurrency section has received the newsfeed from U.Today.

Within this partnership, every U.Today text (Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and XRP price predictions, news, opinions, how-tos, product reviews) will be available for World News app readers in one click.

Powerful news browsing experience

The World News app has a rich toolkit of instruments designed to read and share content from Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter, Reddit, Instagram, Gmail, TikTok and a plethora of other media platforms. 

A short news summary option is available for app users who want to save time. Furthermore, the application works even without an internet connection as it has a special off-line mode.

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

