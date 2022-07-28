Will Cardano Be Listed on Robinhood? Here's What Community Thinks

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Despite listing a handful of cryptocurrencies in recent months, Cardano users seem to be unhappy with trading app Robinhood not listing ADA on its platform.

Earlier in July, Robinhood announced the listing of Uniswap's UNI token. In April, Polygon (MATIC), Solana (SOL) and Compound (COMP), alongside meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB), went live on the Robinhood platform. In late June, the trading app also listed Chainlink (LINK).

As a result, to attract more consumers, Robinhood has grown noticeably less conservative when it comes to listing new tokens, as evidenced by the addition of the new cryptocurrencies during the past several months. The question now remains whether Robinhood will list Cardano.

Here's what community thinks

The responses to a Twitter thread started by a Cardano user, "Dean," who had called the attention of Robinhood and its CEO to list Cardano, varied.

So @RobinhoodApp @vladtenev, since you’ve already listed SOL, MATIC, and even SHIB, when can we expect an ADA listing? #Cardano — Dean (@DeansEpoch) July 27, 2022

User "@Adriansweb" says, "Gotta be honest, but I really don't think Cardano needs or wants these companies. They can play in their own pool, we have the ocean to explore."

A response to this reads: "I don’t really agree with that approach though. We should strive to be anywhere there are a ton of users, and that includes Robinhood."

Another user, "Real ADA whale," is optimistic about Cardano's listing on Robinhood: "They can’t ignore ADA." I think they will list Cardano soon!"

After going viral last year, Shiba Inu's petition for listing ended up being a huge success, gathering more than 500,000 signatures. Early in April this year, Robinhood introduced support for Shiba Inu after months of lingering.

However, it remains unknown whether Robinhood might consider Cardano if the push for its listing gains enough traction.