WhatsApp to Kickstart E-Payments, Targeting Brazil as First Venue

News
Mon, 06/15/2020 - 13:14
Yuri Molchan
WhatsApp is about to launch e-payments for its users, choosing Brazil as the first country to kick off this trendy feature
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

As reported by TechCrunch, the popular mobile messaging app WhatsApp, working under the rule of Facebook, has announced that they are finally going to launch e-payments.

They have chosen Brazil as the first country in which they will launch the new service.

Related
Uber Launches Rival to Ripple-Backed MoneyGram Remittance Giant

WhatApp’s new chapter starts from Brazil

Following the payments feature introduced by Facebook via Messenger a few years ago, now WhatsApp, which was bought by Zuckerberg’s giant in 2014, has announced the upcoming launch of its own payments platform.

This feature will be available for users in Brazil first. According to TechCrunch, people there will be able to buy goods and services from local companies from within the app.

Related
Ripple CEO Explains Why They Chose to Go with Fiat-to-Fiat Transactions Before Transitioning to ODL

Rolling out to other markets later

Official trials of the new payment service were conducted on Indian users, but WhatsApp fans in Brazil will be the first to buy something through the app in the official live version.

The company plans to expand its service globally after they successfully expand to Mexico, Indonesia and India – countries with the company’s largest user-base.

Recent data says that over 130 million Brazilians use WhatsApp every day.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
News
3 minutes ago

Edinburgh-Based Skyrora Celebrates Successful Launch of Skylark Nano
Alex Dovbnya
News
18 minutes ago

Bitcoin Price May Plunge Due to Several Major Bearish Factors, Including Large Difficulty Adjustment
Yuri Molchan
News
3 hours ago

More Than 100,000 BTC Options to Expire on June 26: Skew Analytics Data
Yuri Molchan
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settingsAccept cookies