ENG
RU

Whales Shift $967 Million in Bitcoin in Past Two Days While BTC Trades Slightly Under $27,000

News
Mon, 12/28/2020 - 08:57
article image
Yuri Molchan
In the past two days, crypt whales have moved an eye-popping $967 million worth of Bitcoin at tiny transaction fees, while Bitcoin hit $28,000 and went back below $27,000
Whales Shift $967 Million in Bitcoin in Past Two Days While BTC Trades Slightly Under $27,000
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Crypto tracking bot Whale Alert has detected a cumulative seven gargantuan Bitcoin transfers made today and on Sunday, carrying $967,664,628 in BTC.

35,756 Bitcoins wired by whales just like that

According to Whale Alert, large cryptocurrency holders have sent a massive amount of Bitcoin between anonymous wallets in seven transfers.

In the past hour, 4,325 BTC (117,300,857 USD) were wired. The sender paid a mere $10 fee for this valuable transfer.

BTC
Image via Twitter

This fee cannot be compared to the amount that a bank linked to PayPal would charge, along with a great deal of paperwork that would follow such a massive transfer, a crypto expert pointed out in his tweet.

On Sunday, Dec. 27, another six transactions took place, each carrying approximately a similar amount of Bitcoin.

One of them, however, shifted 10,000 Bitcoins, which is $267,938,255 in fiat USD.

BTC
Image via Twitter

Related Bitcoin Inching Closer to $30,000 as It Hits $28,000
Related
Bitcoin Inching Closer to $30,000 as It Hits $28,000

Bitcoin surpassed $28,000 on Sunday

On Dec. 27, the flagship cryptocurrency blasted through the $28,000 level, which was perhaps unexpected only a day earlier; on Saturday, BTC was changing hands in the $24,800 area and breached through the $25,000 mark later that day.

At press time, however, the king crypto has rolled back from the milestone level reached a day earlier.

Earlier today, Bitcoin was trading above $27,000, but it has now pulled back to the current $26,789 rate.

Here's what's driving Bitcoin up, Adam Back says

Meanwhile, retail users continue to enter Bitcoin via the Paypal giant. As reported by Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead last week, the Paypal platform has been sucking up more than 100 percent of the newly mined BTC.

Blockstream CEO Adam Back believes that it was retail users that pushed Bitcoin past three new all-time highs on Christmas Day: $24,700, $24,800 and ultimately $25,000 per BTC.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Jihan Wu and His Rival, Micree Zhan, Shake Hands After War for Control over Bitmain
News
12/22/2020 - 11:58

Jihan Wu and His Rival, Micree Zhan, Shake Hands After War for Control over Bitmain

Yuri Molchan
article image Hashed Venture Fund I Launches with $120,000,000 Raised
News
12/23/2020 - 16:00

Hashed Venture Fund I Launches with $120,000,000 Raised

Vladislav Sopov
article image From $0.25 to $24,000: How Bitcoin Has Been Doing on Christmas Day in Past 10 Years
News
12/25/2020 - 11:24

From $0.25 to $24,000: How Bitcoin Has Been Doing on Christmas Day in Past 10 Years

Yuri Molchan