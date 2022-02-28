Whales Keeps Buying MATIC and LINK, While Holding Large Amount of SHIB

As the market is drifting red, large investors continue to acquire MATIC and LINK, while already holding a substantial amount of Shiba Inu

Analytics provided by WhaleStats crypto data tracker shows that two major ETH holders have grabbed more than $5.2 million worth of LINK and MATIC, while the crypto market continues to decline.

In the mean time, the largest ETH whales already hold almost $200 million worth of Polygon's MATIC and LINK, as well as $1.2 billion in SHIB tokens.

SHIB and ETH whales grab more MATIC and LINK

According to WhaleStats, over roughly the past 20 hours, two Ethereum whales from the list of the largest 1,000 ones have expanded their holdings of MATIC and LINK.

A whale ranked 374th has bought 300,000 Chailink worth $4,061,999. He now owns a total of $4,826,508 worth of this token, which comprises 5.24% of his portfolio. The biggest part of his holdings is concentrated in Windows and Twitter tokens: 46.8% and 28.85% of his total crypto riches.

Another large Ethereum investor has purchased 832,990 MATIC. This constitutes $1,249,485 in fiat. This cryptocurrency investor already owns $9,850,613 worth of Polygon – 5.63% of the total portfolio.

He holds $32,324,336 worth of Ethereum as well.

Whales own over $1.2 billion in SHIB

Despite favoring the second most popular crypto, Ethereum, the top 1,000 ETH whales also bet a large portion of their funds on meme cryptocurrency SHIB, whose potential is not considered high by some in the community of crypto investors.

WhaleStats website shows that ETH whales at the moment are holding $1,277,297,247 – 14.98% of their portfolios. The overall amount of MATIC owned by them is $180,041,196 (2.11%) and $167,300,758 worth of Chainlink (1.96%). LINK is also the token used in the majority of trading operations at the moment, while SHIB comes third after Ethereum and FTX Token by U.S. dollar value.

In the meantime, the majority of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are in the red, including Bitcoin and Ethereum.