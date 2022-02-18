Whales Grab $4.8 Million in MATIC, LINK as These Are Included in Top 10 Bought Coins

Ethereum holders have been adding LINK, MATIC and other tokens, which are on the list of the top 10 bought digital assets in the past day

WhaleStats crypto platform that collects various data on big investors holding certain cryptocurrencies has shared a list of the top 10 cryptos that have been bought by the largest 1,000 ETH whales in the past day and night most actively.

MATIC, LINK and a few other coins are on that list.

The tracker has also published several tweets, announcing that a large group of ETH holders have bought LINK, MATIC and two other coins from the list of the most purchased digital assets.

MATIC, LINK, etc., become popular with ETH investors

Apart from the native coins of the Polygon (MATIC) and Chainlink (LINK) blockchains, over the last 20 hours, ETH holders have been buying a lot of ETH itself, SUSHI, WOO, dollar-pegged stablecoins from Tether, Circle and Binance, and a few other cryptocurrencies.

MATIC holds position 6 here, while LINK occupies spot 8.

Whales buy $4.8 million in MATIC, $1.6 million in LINK

In a few tweets, WhaleStats has stated that, lately, 2,767,779 MATIC and 99,990 LINK have been acquired. These are worth $4,853,435 and $$1,614,838, respectively.

These whales have also purchased 1,954,300 WOO worth $1,122,173 and 2,003,821 SUSHI, comprising $8,255,745. Both tokens are also on the top 10 list of coins bought by Ethereum investors.