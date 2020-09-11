Original article based on tweet

Whales and Binance Move $78,426,764 in Bitcoin While BTC Mean Transfer Volume Hits New Major High

Fri, 09/11/2020 - 09:02
Yuri Molchan
Crypto whales have wired almost $80 mln worth of Bitcoin while, according to data from Glassnode analytics firm, BTC mean transfer volume has hit several new highs
As per data shared by Whale Alert, cryptocurrency whales have made several transactions, transferring 7,572 BTC over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Glassnode analytics agency has recorded several new highs related to the mean transaction volume of BTC.

$78.4 mln in Bitcoin shifted to and from Binance

Whale Alert has detected four significant BTC transfers over the past 24 hours. Three of them carried 2,000 Bitcoins on average, and one was worth 1,072 BTC.

As a result of these transfers, 4,400 BTC was moved from Binance ($45.6 mln) and 3,172 BTC sent from unknown wallets to Binance ($23.8 mln).

At press time, the flagship cryptocurrency is changing hands at $10,270. As per CoinMarketCap, it has been trading in a range between $10,000 and the $10,300 zone since Sept. 5, having dipped below the $10,000 threshold a few times.

BTC mean transaction volume spikes to new major highs

Meanwhile, Glassnode analytics provider has reported that BTC's mean transaction volume (1-day MA) has reached an all-time high on several time frames. It is a one-year high of 12.067 BTC and a five-month high of 11.280 BTC.

BTC transaction volume has hit a one-year high of 146,075.427 BTC.

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

