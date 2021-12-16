Whales Acquire Around $14 Million Worth of MATIC Tokens Since "Burn" Announcement

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

WhaleStats data indicate that whales have piled almost $14 million into MATIC tokens after its ''burn'' announcement. In four different transactions reported by the tracking website, whales have acquired nearly five million MATIC tokens since Polygon rolled out the testnet implementation of the Ethereum Improvement Proposal 1559 on Dec. 14.

The most recent buy is that of an Ethereum whale ranking 453th among the 1,000 largest Ethereum wallets tracked by the website. They loaded up 2,490,000 MATIC tokens, or $4,631,400 worth in the last 22 hours.

On Dec. 14, Polygon's core development team announced the rolling out of the testnet implementation of Ethereum Improvement Proposal 1559 to introduce the burning of its native MATIC token and better fee visibility. This was subsequently implemented in the Mumbai testnet on Dec. 14, at 8 a.m. UTC.

MATIC large transactions increase

According to on-chain analytics, IntoTheBlock, large transactions for Polygon (MATIC) have soared a whopping 112% in the last 24 hours. Large transactions track transfers that are $100,000 or more, and an increase in these metrics serves as a proxy for institutions and whales' buying and selling.

The MATIC price started climbing on Dec. 14 after announcing a launching mechanism similar to that of Ethereum. It presently ranks 14th largest and is up 8% in the last 24 hours at $2.18.