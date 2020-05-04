Whale Alert Removes HEX Crypto Transactions, Implying Coin’s Dubious Nature

Tweet-based article

The major crypto transaction bot, Whale Alert, has removed the HEX crypto project, warning investors: ‘be wary of big promises’

Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Just now, the Whale Alert account team has tweeted that it will not be tracking and sharing HEX transactions any longer and removing the crypto project from its database. The reason they cited is that ‘it does not fit our view of what blockchain is about’.

Whale Alert reminds investors and traders of the classic rule of doing one's own research and remaining skeptical of investment projects that promise big profits.

“We normally do not comment on projects, but we have decided to remove #HEX from Whale Alert, because it does not fit our view of what blockchain is about. Make sure to do your research and be wary of big promises.”

Many in the crypto community have called HEX, which was created by Richard Heart, a scam, including the IOTA CEO David Sonstebo.

However, three months ago, the former ‘Bitcoin Jesus’ Roger Ver listed HEX on Bitcoin.com

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!