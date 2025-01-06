Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Nears $100,000 as Six-Day Rally Powers 2025 Surge: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Bitcoin reached highs of $99,888 in early Monday trading
    Mon, 6/01/2025 - 11:42
    A
    A
    A
    Bitcoin Nears $100,000 as Six-Day Rally Powers 2025 Surge: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin, the first and largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is edging closer to $100,000 for the first time in 2025, following a remarkable six-day gain. Bitcoin has had a phenomenal start to the year, gaining traction as positive optimism spread throughout the cryptocurrency market.

    Advertisement

    At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading up 1.27% in the last 24 hours to $99,021 after reaching intraday highs of $99,888, just shy of the $100,000 mark. Bitcoin began to rise from lows of $91,887 on Dec. 31 and has continued into the new year; Bitcoin has marked six straight days of gains since this date and would mark its seventh, assuming today closes in green.

    Related
    Bitcoin to Hit $250,000? Here Are 2025 Market Predictions
    Mon, 12/23/2024 - 16:33
    Bitcoin to Hit $250,000? Here Are 2025 Market Predictions
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Advocate Deaton Stresses Importance of Regulatory Clarity for Ripple in US
    AI Pause Button: Ethereum's Buterin Calls for Ability to Reduce Worldwide Compute by 99%
    Key Ethereum (ETH) Breakout Is Secured, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bulls Step Back, Solana (SOL) Reached Its Limit?
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025

    Bitcoin touched record highs of $108,268 on Dec. 17, 2024. However, the rally faded shortly thereafter, likely due to year-end profit-taking and hawkish Fed rate predictions.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    BTC/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    As Bitcoin makes another push beyond $100,000, expectations are rising in the cryptocurrency market.

    According to crypto analyst Michael Van de Poppe, "Bitcoin is grinding upwards to the crucial breakout level," and a break above $100,000 might result in a new ATH in January.

    What's happening?

    MicroStrategy, a Bitcoin development firm, intends to raise $2 billion in preferred stock offerings in the first quarter of 2025 to fuel additional Bitcoin purchases. Metaplanet, a Japanese investment firm, also announced plans to buy 10,000 BTC.

    Related
    MicroStrategy Skyrockets With Bitcoin's Surge Past $106,000: Details
    Mon, 12/16/2024 - 15:14
    MicroStrategy Skyrockets With Bitcoin's Surge Past $106,000: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    MicroStrategy could announce a fresh Bitcoin purchase today, Monday, according to a teaser tweet from cofounder Michael Saylor. Since late 2024, Saylor has tweeted a chart of the SaylorTracker about a day before disclosing new purchases, causing BTC prices to rise in anticipation but then fall when official announcements are made.

    On the macroeconomic front, investors will be watching intently as officials meet again in January to make monetary policy decisions. The CME FedWatch Tool reports that traders on the Fed funds futures market predict a pause in rates at the next meeting. In December, the Federal Reserve dropped interest rates by a quarter percentage point but stated that there would be fewer rate cuts in 2025.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 6, 2025 - 11:23
    Peter Brandt Warns Meme Coins Could Go to Zero in Next Crash
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Jan 6, 2025 - 10:45
    Ethereum Network Gained $1.1 Billion Seven Days in 2025
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Whale's Rolling Window: Vegan Altcoin Season?
    BloFin Achieves Major Milestones in 2024: Strengthening Trust and Advancing Toward the Top of the Industry
    Moonwalkers: An Experience That Transforms Motion into Rewards
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Nears $100,000 as Six-Day Rally Powers 2025 Surge: Details
    Peter Brandt Warns Meme Coins Could Go to Zero in Next Crash
    Ethereum Network Gained $1.1 Billion Seven Days in 2025
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD