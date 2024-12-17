Advertisement
    999 BTC Lands in Mega New Whale Wallet as Bitcoin Hits ATH

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Bitcoin surged past $107,000
    Tue, 17/12/2024 - 14:27
    Tomiwabold Olajide

Bitcoin surged past $107,000

Tue, 17/12/2024 - 14:27
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    On-chain data has spotted a flurry of large Bitcoin transfers within the last 24 hours. Amid this, a massive transfer of 999 BTC, valued at nearly $106,048,784, has been spotted. The peculiarity of this transaction is that the BTC stash was moved to a freshly created wallet, suggesting the emergence of a new Bitcoin whale.

    According to Whale Alert, "999 BTC worth $106,048,784 was transferred from unknown wallet to unknown new wallet." This transaction is part of a recent rise in large Bitcoin transfers seen in the last 24 hours as Bitcoin sets new all-time highs.

    Whale Alert reports several Bitcoin transactions in the last 24 hours, the most recent as of writing time being two 1000 BTC transactions each, worth nearly $107 million, between unknown wallets and then the Kraken crypto exchange.

    A recent analysis by SpotOnchain appears to shed light on the flurry of BTC transactions seen within the last 24 hours as the Bitcoin rally hit all-time highs.

    Related
    What's Next for Bitcoin? On-Chain Data Signals What's Coming
    Sat, 12/14/2024 - 13:46
    What's Next for Bitcoin? On-Chain Data Signals What's Coming
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    According to SpotOnchain, two institutions moved a total of 23,664 BTC worth $2.51 billion after Bitcoin reached a new ATH of around $108,000. This was, however, done in tranches.

    SpotOnchain outlines these transfers: Mt. Gox transferred 1,620 BTC worth $172.5 million in recent hours. This includes 1,320 BTC to an internal wallet and 300 BTC to B2C2 Group. Since Nov. 1, Mt. Gox has moved 7,500 BTC worth nearly $650 million to B2C2, likely for creditor payouts. Mt. Gox currently holds 37,404 BTC worth $4.02 billion.

    Bitcoin mining company Marathon Digital also moved 22,044 BTC worth $2.34 billion in recent hours. These funds were spread across 40 new, unidentified wallets and remain there. Marathon's current holdings, according to SpotOnchain, are now 14,364 BTC worth $1.54 billion.

    Bitcoin hits new ATH

    Bitcoin soared to a fresh all-time high as investors anticipated a Federal Reserve interest rate drop later this week.

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Retests $100,000 on Fed Rate Cut Expectations: Details
    Thu, 12/12/2024 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Retests $100,000 on Fed Rate Cut Expectations: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    According to CoinMarketCap, the price of the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization increased by 2.59% to $106,564 at the time of writing. During Monday's trading session, it reached a new high of $107,857.

    Investors expect the Fed to decrease interest rates this week during its two-day policy meeting, which ends Wednesday.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

